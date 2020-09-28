Governor Dhankar’s warning to Mamata government, ‘If the Constitution is not protected in Bengal, action will be taken’

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar claimed on Monday that the Trinamool Congress government had turned the state into a ‘police-ruled state’ and that his post was being ignored for long by the ruling party, which led him to write Article 154 of the Constitution. Will have to consider. Article 154 of the constitution mentions that the executive powers of the state will be vested in the governor and he will be able to exercise those rights directly or through his subordinate officers. Also Read – NIA’s big success, another Al Qaeda terrorist arrested from West Bengal

Dhankar criticized Director General of Police Virendra for taking an ‘irresponsible stand’ in replying to his letter and said that police officers are acting like the workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress. The Governor said at a press conference here, “If the Constitution is not protected, I will have to take action.” The post of governor has been ignored for a long time. I will be forced to consider article 154 of the constitution. “He also said that due to ‘electronic surveillance’ by the Trinamool Congress government, he is being forced to make WhatsApp video calls. Also Read – Cinema Halls Reopening News: Theaters will open in this state from October 1, these things will have to be taken care of …

Dhankhar said, “West Bengal has become a police-ruled state. The police-ruled state is the first enemy of democracy. Police rule and democracy cannot go hand in hand. “He also claimed that” in West Bengal, police has become a slave to authorities beyond the Constitution “. The governor said, “The law and order in the state has completely crumbled. Maoist insurgency is raising its head. Terrorist modules are also carrying out activities from this state. ” Also Read – Assembly Election: Mamta Banerjee, kindly before election, will distribute money to Durga Puja committees after priests too

Dhankhar took over as Governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and since then he has been facing a deadlock with the Trinamool Congress government. He wrote a letter to DGP Virendra earlier this month expressing concern over the state of law and order. After a one-line reply from the DGP, the governor asked him to meet him on 26 September. The DGP said in its reply, “Police follows the path laid down by law”.

On September 26, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the Governor urging him to ‘work within the scope of the Constitution as directed’. Banerjee also expressed anguish over his letter to the DGP. Dhankar said that he is a party in matters of governance. He said that the Chief Minister has the misconception that the post of Governor is only a ‘post office or rubber stamp’.

Referring to the chief minister’s sit-in here last year against the CBI’s attempt to interrogate the then Kolkata police commissioner Rajiv Kumar in connection with the investigation into the chit fund scam, the governor said, “Those who should be held accountable, save democratic governance” Indicates the end of. Previously it was done in a physical way, now it was done through letter. “

Dhankhar, writing a letter to Banerjee who was aware of his concerns, asked, “If the Governor wants the DGP to maintain law and order in view of incidents of political violence, political vendetta, ruthless suppression of opposition, excessive extortion by syndicates and frequent bombings.” If you elaborate on the worsening situation, what is wrong with it? ”

The governor said that in a letter to the DGP, he had advocated cleaning the corridors of power by removing the intruders. He alleged that Banerjee was not doing as per her oath of Chief Minister and her coming to the defense of the DGP confirms that ‘the government is running on the crutches of the police’. Dhankar also claimed that the Chief Minister violated Article 167 of the Constitution by not answering his questions on many issues. The above article refers to the duties of the Chief Minister towards the Governor.

