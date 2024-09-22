Governor Gavin Newsom’s $42 Million Fortune: A Look at His Wealth and Investments in 2024

Gavin Newsom is the current Governor of California, serving since 2019. A member of the Democratic Party, Newsom has built a reputation as a progressive politician over his career in California politics.

From his early days as a San Francisco supervisor to his current role leading the nation’s most populous state, Newsom has been at the forefront of issues like same-sex marriage, marijuana legalization, and climate change action.

Who is Gavin Newsom?

Gavin Christopher Newsom was born in San Francisco, California, on October 10, 1967. He comes from a politically connected family – his father, William Newsom, was a state appeals court judge and administrator of the Getty family trust.

Growing up, Newsom faced challenges with dyslexia but went on to graduate from Santa Clara University with a degree in political science in 1989.

Newsom started politics by working on Willie Brown’s 1995 campaign for San Francisco mayor. He was later appointed to the city’s Parking and Traffic Commission and then to the Board of Supervisors in 1997.

Newsom was elected as the 42nd Mayor of San Francisco in 2003 at age 36, making him the city’s youngest mayor in over a century. He served two terms as mayor before being elected Lieutenant Governor of California in 2010.

In 2018, Newsom won the race for Governor of California, succeeding Jerry Brown. As governor, he has pursued a progressive agenda on issues like criminal justice reform, environmental protection, and expanding access to health care.

Attribute Details Full Name Gavin Christopher Newsom Date of Birth October 10, 1967 Age (2024) 56 years Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Education Santa Clara University, B.A. in Political Science (1989) Religion Catholic Spouse Jennifer Siebel (married 2008) Children 4 Residence Fair Oaks, California

Newsom has also drawn national attention for his outspoken criticism of former President Trump and other Republican leaders.

Personal Life and Relationships

At times, Newsom’s personal life has made headlines alongside his political career. He was married to Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle from 2001 to 2006. Following their divorce, Newsom began dating filmmaker Jennifer Siebel in 2006. They married in 2008 and have four children together.

In 2007, Newsom admitted to having an affair with Ruby Rippey-Tourk, the wife of his campaign manager, while he was mayor.

This led to his campaign manager’s resignation and public apologies from Newsom. He also announced he would seek treatment for alcohol abuse around this time.

Since becoming governor, Newsom and his family initially lived in the California Governor’s Mansion in Sacramento but later moved to a home in the Fair Oaks suburb. Newsom identifies as Catholic and has spoken about the role of faith in his life and politics.

Professional Career and Details

Newsom’s career has spanned both business and politics. Some key highlights include:

Founding PlumpJack Wines in 1992, which grew into a larger hospitality company

Elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1997

Elected Mayor of San Francisco in 2003 and re-elected in 2007

Elected Lieutenant Governor of California in 2010 and re-elected in 2014

Elected Governor of California in 2018 and re-elected in 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Newsom (@gavinnewsom)

As San Francisco mayor, Newsom gained national attention for directing the city to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2004, violating state law at the time. He also launched programs to address homelessness and provide universal health care to city residents.

As governor, some of Newsom’s major policy priorities have included:

Expanding Medi-Cal coverage to undocumented immigrants

Imposing a moratorium on the death penalty

Setting aggressive climate change and clean energy goals

Increasing funding for early childhood education

Addressing the state’s housing crisis and homelessness

Newsom has also had to navigate significant challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, severe wildfires, and a recall election attempt in 2021, which he ultimately defeated.

Age and Physical Details

Gavin Newsom was born on October 10, 1967, and is 56 years old as of 2024. He stands at 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) tall. Newsom has maintained a fit, athletic build throughout his political career. With his height, chiseled features, and thick head of graying hair, Newsom cuts a telegenic figure that has contributed to his political appeal over the years.

Net Worth and Salary Information

As Governor of California, Newsom earns an annual salary of $218,556 as of 2023. However, his net worth is estimated to be much higher due to his business ventures and investments over the years.

Various sources estimate Newsom’s net worth to be between $10-20 million as of 2024. This wealth comes from:

His stake in PlumpJack Group and other business holdings

Real estate investments

Salary from political offices held

Speaking fees and book deals

It’s worth noting that upon becoming governor, Newsom put his business holdings into a blind trust to avoid potential conflicts of interest. Given the privacy of the blind trust arrangement, his exact net worth is difficult to pinpoint.

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth $10-20 million Annual Salary (Governor) $218,556 Sources of Wealth Business ventures, real estate investments, salary from political offices, speaking fees, and book deals

Company and Investment Details

Newsom’s most significant business venture has been the PlumpJack Group, which he founded in 1992. Starting as a wine shop, it grew to include:

Multiple wineries

Restaurants and bars

Hotels and resorts

Retail clothing stores

Other significant investments and business interests have included:

Airelle Wines Inc.

Cade Winery

Odette Estate Winery

Newsom divested from his San Francisco-based PlumpJack businesses when he became mayor in 2004 but maintained interests in firms outside the city. When elected governor, he placed his business holdings in a blind trust.

Real Estate Investments:

Sold a Marin County home for $5.9 million in 2021

Purchased a $3.7 million home in Fair Oaks near Sacramento in 2019

Just declared a state of emergency in LA, San Bernardino, Orange, & Riverside as we continue to fight these devastating fires. We’re deploying all available resources. Grateful for our heroic firefighters and first responders working around the clock. pic.twitter.com/WLZiD4nK9e — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 12, 2024

Investment and Funding

Beyond his business ventures, Newsom has been involved with various investment and funding initiatives as a politician:

Helped secure $15 million in state funding to create Promise programs providing free community college education

Launched a $750 million fund to help cities and counties build housing for homeless individuals

Proposed a $4.2 billion climate resilience bond to fund wildfire prevention and safe drinking water projects

Allocated $2 billion for small business grants and fee waivers during the COVID-19 pandemic

As governor, Newsom oversees California’s massive state budget, which topped $300 billion for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. He has focused funding increases on priorities like education, homelessness, and climate change mitigation.

Conclusion

Gavin Newsom has risen from being a San Francisco supervisor to becoming one of the most prominent governors in the United States.

His tenure leading California has been marked by progressive policies, high-profile clashes with Republican leaders, and the challenges of governing America’s most populous state. With his political savvy, business background, and ambitious agenda, Newsom remains a closely watched figure on the national stage.

As he navigates issues like climate change, housing affordability, and post-pandemic recovery, Newsom’s actions in California will continue to shape policy discussions nationwide.