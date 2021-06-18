Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met in Delhi, later additionally met Amit Shah; stir in Congress

West Bengal, Delhi Information Replace: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the nationwide capital (West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) met him at his place of abode. After this there was a stir within the Congress circles. Dhankhar reached Choudhary’s place of abode on Thursday night time and later tweeted, “Conversations came about over a cup of espresso as of late in Delhi. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Chief of the Indian Nationwide Congress within the seventeenth Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament from Berhampur.’ Additionally Learn – Call for for disqualification of Mukul Roy from the publish of MLA, Suvendu Adhikari petitions Speaker

Regardless that the tweet hinted concerning the courtesy name, Congress individuals are speculating concerning the nature of the assembly. Choudhary didn't reply to messages at the factor, however resources stated it was once a courtesy name. West Bengal Leader Minister Mamta Banerjee has been involved concerning the 'deteriorating legislation and order scenario' within the state. (WB CM Mamata Banerjee) head to head with. Dhankhar on Thursday morning President Ram Nath Kovind (President Ramnath kovind) additionally met. The main points of the assembly don't seem to be recognized.

Dhankhar's place of business tweeted on Thursday morning, "The Governor of West Bengal Mr. Jagdeep Dhankhar along side Mrs. Sudesh Dhankhar paid a courtesy name at the Hon'ble President of India, Mr. Ram Nath Kovind and First Girl Mrs. Savita Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan." Dhankhar, alternatively, stated that his assembly with the President was once a courtesy name. Later, Dhankhar informed House Minister Shah. (House Minister Amit Shah) met with. In conjunction with {a photograph} of each Dhankhar and Shah, the House Minister's place of business tweeted, "West Bengal Governor Dhankarji meets Union House Minister Amit Shah."

Dhankhar had visited a number of portions of the violence-hit state after the election effects have been introduced on Might 2 and interacted with folks. A supply as regards to the governor stated, "The overall main points of his revel in within the violence-hit state were given in a document. Dhankhar can post the document in Delhi. (IANS Hindi)