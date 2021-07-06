Governors of many states modified amid dialogue of growth of Modi cupboard, know whose appointment was once made

Cupboard Enlargement: Governors of many states had been modified lately amid the potentialities of Top Minister Narendra Modi’s cupboard growth. President Ram Nath Kovind has modified the governors of a number of states through which Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot has been made the Governor of Karnataka, Haribabu Kambampati has been made the Governor of Mizoram, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel has been made the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, whilst Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been made the Governor of Madhya Pradesh. has been appointed because the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Additionally Learn – Amidst the dialogue of cupboard reshuffle, the Top Minister held a gathering with Amit Shah – BL Santosh, those faces can get a spot …

President appoints Thaawarchand Gehlot as Governor of Karnataka, Hari Babu Kambhampati as Governor of Mizoram, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh