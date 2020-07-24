Governor’s response to Gehlot’s threat of siege of Raj Bhavan – no one above constitutional decorum

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Friday that no one is above constitutional decorum and there should be no pressure politics. This statement of Governor Mishra on behalf of Raj Bhavan was released on Friday night. It is noteworthy that the Congress and its supporting legislators met the Governor on Friday afternoon to demand the convening of the assembly session and also sat on a dharna at the Raj Bhavan. The Governor’s statement is being seen in this context. Also Read – Rebels MLAs accuse CM, said- Head of state did not do one thing in one and a half years and now making wrong allegations

According to this statement, "Governor Kalraj Mishra has said that no one is above constitutional decorum. He said that there should not be any kind of pressure politics."

Rajasthan's Governor Kalraj Mishra writes to CM Ashok Gehlot stating, 'Before I could discuss the matter with experts regarding assembly session, you have publically said that if Raj Bhawan is' gheraoed' then it is not your responsibility. (file pic) (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Q2nqFcWDuB
– ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

According to the statement, “On the night of July 23, 2020, the state government presented a letter calling for the assembly session with very short notice. Based on the merits in the paper, the Raj Bhavan was tested and consulted by legal experts. After this, Raj Bhavan raised some points and asked the Parliamentary Affairs Department of the state government to present the situation based on these points. “

According to the statement, one of the six points raised by Raj Bhavan is that if the state government has a majority, then what is the justification for convening the session to get the confidence vote? Along with this, it has been said that from which date the assembly session is to be convened, it is not mentioned in the cabinet note nor any approval has been given by the cabinet.