Govindas Konthujam, who used to be MLA for six instances in Manipur, joined BJP, a large blow to Congress sooner than meeting elections

New Delhi: Ahead of the impending Manipur Meeting Elections 2022, the Congress has suffered a significant setback. Former Manipur Congress leader of the Congress state unit Govindas Konthujam joined the BJP on Sunday. Allow us to tell that previously, Konthujam had resigned from the publish of Manipur Congress President mentioning non-public causes. He has been MLA from Bishnupar for six consecutive instances.



Within the presence of Manipur Leader Minister N Biren Singh, state’s central in-charge Sambit Patra, Union Minister Rajkumar Rajan Singh and Rajya Sabha member and in-charge of the birthday celebration’s media division Anil Baluni, Konthujam used to be given the club of BJP on the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Additionally Learn – Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand, Purple Line segment of Delhi Metro’s Grey Line will get started from August 6: DMRC

After taking the club of BJP, Govindas additionally met Konthujam Birthday celebration President JP Nadda.

At the instance of becoming a member of BJP, Konthujam mentioned, “I will be able to paintings with all my middle for the birthday celebration and can paintings as consistent with the orders of the birthday celebration. I will be able to paintings diligently to go back to energy through giving BJP an absolute majority within the subsequent 12 months’s meeting elections.”

Allow us to tell that within the final meeting elections, the Congress had gained 28 seats out of 60 within the state and emerged as the only greatest birthday celebration, however in spite of profitable 21 seats, the BJP shaped the federal government with the fortify of alternative regional events. Those integrated 4 Nationwide Other people’s Birthday celebration (NPP), 4 Naga Other people’s Entrance (NPF) and one MLA each and every from Trinamool Congress and Lok Janshakti Birthday celebration and one impartial. Meeting elections are to be held within the state early subsequent 12 months.

Leader Minister Biren Singh mentioned that the folk of Manipur are very inspired through the paintings of Top Minister Modi and BJP and they would like to sign up for the BJP. He mentioned that for the primary time within the historical past of the rustic, illustration has been given to the Northeast within the Union Council of Ministers and Top Minister Modi has made 5 MPs from the area as ministers.

The Leader Minister mentioned that within the final 4 and a 1/2 years, many construction works were achieved in Manipur and there’s an environment of peace within the state. “Previous there was once bandhs, blockades, pretend encounters each day, however within the final four-and-a-half years beneath the steering of the central management, Manipur is transferring ahead within the course of construction and peace,” he mentioned.

Singh described Konthujam as his pal and mentioned that after each had been in Congress they’d labored with decision to turn into Manipur and would paintings at the side of the similar unravel in long term.

Taking a jibe on the central management of the Congress, Singh mentioned, “When I used to be within the Congress, we labored with a unravel to switch Manipur, but when the ‘driving force’ does no longer agree, what are we able to, who’re within the bus, do.” He advised that Konthujam used to be about to sign up for the BJP with him however at the moment there used to be some verbal exchange hole and there used to be a slight prolong in his becoming a member of the BJP. Singh claimed that extra other people would sign up for the BJP within the coming days.

Claiming victory within the upcoming elections, he mentioned, “Will make Manipur the most productive state. Will display the sector that there can also be peace and construction in Manipur.

In this instance, Baluni mentioned, “We welcome him to the BJP circle of relatives. Patra mentioned that Konthujam is a well known face no longer handiest of Manipur however all the Northeast and has joined the BJP after being inspired through the paintings of Top Minister Narendra Modi. He mentioned, “It is a seal at the construction works of Top Minister Modi.”