Govt to shop for one lakh oxygen concentrators from PM Cares Fund

Executive Will Acquire One Lakh Moveable Oxygen Concentrator From PM Cares Fund: In view of the horrible scenario of Corona within the nation, High Minister Narendra Modi has made up our minds to buy one lakh moveable oxygen concentrators from PM-Cares Fund. The High Minister's Administrative center (PMO) has issued a remark announcing that the High Minister prompt to buy one lakh moveable oxygen concentrators in the course of the PM-Cares Fund on the earliest, there can be provides to the states maximum suffering from the an infection.

The federal government mentioned that 500 new PSA oxygen vegetation had been licensed beneath the PM-Cares fund. Previous 713 such vegetation had been licensed.

The remark mentioned that PSA plant, moveable oxygen concentrator will provide oxygen to where of call for, will clear up the storage-delivery demanding situations.

High Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that moveable oxygen concentrator, new PSA oxygen plant will build up the provision of oxygen, particularly in district headquarters, small cities.