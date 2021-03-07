Goya Awards: Best Image: ‘The Ladies;’ Best Director: Salvador Calvo

Pilar Palomero’s “The Ladies,” a coming-of-age story and generational portrait of Spanish girls who would now be of their 40s, swept a rare thirty fifth version of Spain’s Goya Awards on Saturday, scooping finest image, new director, unique screenplay and cinematography.

Salvador Calvo received finest director for the three-part, Africa-set drama “Adú,” a Netflix pick-up produced by Telecinco Cinema, Ikiru Movies and La Terraza Movies which proved certainly one of Spain’s greatest field workplace hits of final yr, incomes €6.3 million ($7.6 million) on the Spanish field workplace, promoted to the hilt by Telecinco Cinema mother or father Mediaset España.

Marking a milestone in his transition from Spanish heartthrob to character actor, Mario Casas received finest actor for “No Matarás.” Patricia López Arnaíz (“Whereas at Battle,” “The Plague”) took finest actress for her position in “Ane is Lacking” as a mom coming belatedly of age as she searches for her lacking teen daughter who, she realizes, she is aware of little or no about.

In a hybrid on-site/virual ceremony – with no viewers nor nominees atteding in particular person – the thirty fifth Goya Awards have been televised from the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Málaga southern Spain. M.C. Antonio Banderas, a Malaga native, known as on audiences to make use of lockdown to replicate on how cinema can serve its society.

The occasion loved giant star assist – Pedro Almódovar, Penélope Cruz, Paz Vega, J.A. Bayona, and Alejandro Amenábar collectively introduced Goyas for costume design, hair and make-up, sound, VFX and line manufacturing.

The hybrid, non-audience on-site format additionally gave the Goyas a bigger attain. Amongst celebrities sending pre-recorded messages of assist to the Awards have been Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Dustin Hoffman, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Isabelle Huppert, Monica Bellucci, Salma Hayek, Sylvester Stallone, Benicio del Toro, Emma Thompson, Ricardo Darín and Laura Dern.

Gender points characteristic strongly in two of the most effective image nominees – “The Ladies” and Iciar Bollaín’s “Rosa’s Wedding ceremony” – and threaded acceptance speeches. Ladies received out nearly as a lot as males, taking 12 classes to males’s 13 with three prizes shared.

Premiering on the 2020’s Berlinale’s Era Kplus, “The Ladies” is a banner title of a brand new – and infrequently women-driven – Catalan cinema. 41% of nominees have been girls, Spanish Academy president Mariano Barroso mentioned on stage. “The Ladies’” Daniela Cajías turned the primary lady DP to win a finest cinematography Goya.

2021’s Honorary Goya went to Angela Molina, co-star of Luis Buñuel’s final movie “The Obscure Object of Need” and Jaime Chavarri’s “Las cosa del querer.”

“After they’re stripped bare, lady are stripped of rights,” mentioned Mabel Lozano, accepting a Goya for documentary brief, “Biografía del cadáver de una mujer.”

Lure singer-songwriter Nathy Peluso appeared on stage to sing and really effectively – a basic operetta lyric “Las Peluqueras,”

In a thought-through ceremony, nominees watched on from a spectacular video display screen of particular person Zoom-like connections – which gave the ceremony an stunning intimacy and moments of excessive comedy as winners accepted from their very own properties, applauded or kissed or mobbed by on-screen households or crews in camera-rocking jubilation.

In additional awards, Colombia’s submission to the Worldwide Function Movie Oscar, Fernando Trueba’s “Reminiscences of My Father,” a portrait of Colombian public well being system pioneer Hector Abad Gomez in addition to a father-son relationshiip drama, took a hard-fought finest Ibero-American characteristic Goya.

2021 thirty fifth GOYA AWARDS

And the winners are:

FILM

“The Ladies,” (Pilar Palomero)

DIRECTOR

Salvador Calvo, (“Adú”)

NEW DIRECTOR

Pilar Palomero, (“Las niñas”)

ACTRESS

Patricia López Arnaiz, (“Ane”)

ACTOR

Mario Casas, (“No matarás”)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Nathalie Poza (“Rosa’s Wedding ceremony”)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alberto San Juan, (“Sentimental”)

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Pilar Palomero (“The Ladies”)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

David Pérez Sañudo, Marina Parés Pulido (“Ane”)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Daniela Cajías (“The Ladies”)

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Aránzazu Calleja, Maite Arroitajauregi (“Akelarre”)

ORIGINAL SONG

“Que no, que no,” (María Rozalén for “Rosa’s Wedding ceremony”)

NEW ACTOR

Adam Nourou, (“Adú”)

NEW ACTRESS

Jone Laspiur, (“Ane”)

ANIMATED FEATURE

“Turu, the Wacky Hen,” (Eduardo Gondell, Víctor Monigote)

IBEROAMERICAN FILM

“Forgotten We’ll Be,” (Fernando Trueba, Colombia)

EUROPEAN PICTURE

“The Father,” (Florian Zeller, U.Ok., France)

DOCUMENTARY

“The 12 months of the Discovery,” (Luis López Carrasco)

HONORARY GOYA

Angela Molina

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

“A la cara,” (Javier Marco)

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Blue & Malone: Casos imposibles,” (Abraham López Guerrero)

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“Biography of a Lady’s Corpse,” (Mabel Lozano

EDITING

Sergio Jiménez, (“The 12 months of the Discovery”)

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ana Parra, Luis Fernández Lago (“Adú”)

COSTUME DESIGN

Nerea Torrijos, (“Akelarre”)

ART DIRECTION

Mikel Serrano (“Akelarre”)

SOUND

Eduardo Esquide, Jamaica Ruíz García, Juan Ferro, Nicolas de Poulpiquet (“Adú”)

MAKEUP AND HAIR DESIGN

Beata Wotjowicz, Ricardo Molina (“Akelarre”)

SPECIAL EFFECTS

Mariano García Marty, Ana Rubio, (“Akelarre”)