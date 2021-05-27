GP Muthu Wiki, Biography, Age, Memes, Pictures, Movies

GP Muthu is a well-known social media influencer in Tamil Nadu. He’s a wood worker via Career who hails from a small the town within the Tuticorin district. He loves making brief movies, and reels. Muthu makes use of to proportion round 10 movies consistent with day. Maximum of his clips had been hilarious and were given numerous consideration from the general public. Each video garnered hundreds of thousands of perspectives. He has a number of fans from Tamil Nadu. He was once often known as as Tik Tok GP Muthu. His pictures and movies are one of the crucial not unusual templates for Meme creators.