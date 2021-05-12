GP Muthu Wiki, Biography, Age, Memes, Pictures, Reels

GP Muthu is a well-known social media influencer in Tamil Nadu. He’s a chippie via Occupation and hails from a small the city within the Tuticorin district. He loves making quick movies, and reels. Muthu makes use of to proportion round 10 movies consistent with day. Maximum of his clips have been hilarious and were given numerous consideration from the general public. Each video garnered thousands and thousands of perspectives. He has a number of fans from Tamil Nadu. Previously, he has had about one million fans at the Chinese language video-sharing app (Tik Tok). His pictures and movies are one of the vital not unusual templates for Meme creators.