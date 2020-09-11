Gracie Awards Honor Tamron Corridor, Norah O’Donnell

Tamron Corridor and Norah O’Donnell had been amongst these honored on Thursday night time on the The Alliance for Girls in Media Basis’s annual Gracie Awards.

“I dedicate this award to Breonna Taylor and the various different girls who want us to talk up for them, whether or not it’s justice or simply to inform their full story,” Corridor stated in the course of the streamed occasion.

“That is Us” star Susan Kelechi Watson hosted on Thursday at 7 pm ET/PT, with winners and presenters all sending in recordings from off web site.

Journalist Juju Chang was honored for her arduous information characteristic, “Am I Subsequent? Trans and Focused.” “We wished to inform the tales of those trans girls of colour who should not solely below assault, however whose tales are sometimes ignored,” Chang stated. “We’re significantly moved by the truth that the Gracies acknowledges excellence in tales by girls, for girls, however most significantly, about girls. This award acknowledges that straightforward truth about these trans girls.”

Whereas accepting a information award, CBS anchor O’Donnell stated, “I’ve been reflecting not too long ago on all of the trailblazing girls who got here earlier than me and fought for my proper to take part in democracy as a citizen and as a journalist, and but I do nonetheless suppose that we nonetheless have to date to go. We’d like extra girls in management and in journalism. And that is significantly true for girls of colour, who’re nonetheless sorely underrepresented.”

Different notable moments from the night time included two performances by nation singer Mickey Guyton and the Grand Award for Greatest TV Drama being given to the forged of “Gray’s Anatomy.” A video compilation additionally honored those that reported on COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter motion, regardless of the clear risks the ladies confronted.

Katy Perry despatched in a recorded acceptance speech and efficiency for the Gracie impression award, as effectively. Nonetheless pregnant within the clip, she displays on how her idea of being a girl is shifting as she steps into motherhood.

“I’m studying new dimensions of what it means to be a girl proper now, rising somewhat lady within me who I’ll hopefully move down all these traits to,” Perry stated. “I’m so excited to satisfy my little lady and preserve supporting women everywhere in the world.”

The entire checklist of winners will be discovered on the Alliance for Girls in Media web site. The present itself is offered to stream on their YouTube web page, Fb and Instagram.