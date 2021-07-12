Gracy Singh Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Gracy Singh is a popular Indian TV and film actress. She is greatest known for her performances in blockbuster films akin to ‘Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India’ (2001) and ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ (2003).

Wiki/Biography

Gracy Singh used to be born on Sunday, 20 July 1980 (age 39 years; as in 2019), in Delhi. Her zodiac sign is Maximum cancers. She did her schooling from Manav Sthali School, Delhi and completed her graduation in arts.

Physically Glance

Best (approx.): 5′ 3″

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Husband

She used to be born into a traditional Sikh Family. Her father’s identify is Swaran Singh. Her mother’s identify used to be Verjinder Kaur, who died in 2017. She has a younger sister and a brother- Lisa Singh and Rubal Singh, respectively. She shouldn’t be married however.

Career

In 1997, she started her occupation with the Zee TV’s serial ‘Amanat,’ where she carried out the well known personality of ‘Dinky.’ She has seemed in a lot of Hindi TV serials including- ‘Prithviraj Chauhan’ (1998), ‘Santoshi Maa’ (2015), and ‘Santoshi Maa – Sunaye Vrat Kathayein’ (2019).

She has acted in a lot of Hindi and regional films including- Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001), Armaan (2003), Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.(2004), ‘Santosham’ (Telugu, 2002), ‘Loudspeaker’ (Malyalam, 2009), ‘Rama Rama Krishna Krishna’ (Telugu, 2010), and ‘Chooriyan’ (Punjabi, 2006).

Favourite Problems

Adventure Holiday spot(s): Goa, Dubai, and New York

Ebook: Conversations with God by means of Neale Donald Walsch

Main points/Minutiae

Her leisure pursuits embrace dancing and making a song.

She has been trained in Bharatanatyam dance type.

She joined a dance troupe ‘Planets,’ while she used to be pursuing her graduation.

She bagged many awards for the Bollywood film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001). The film used to be moreover the respectable access from India at the Academy Awards in 2002.

In 2006, she performed in ‘Radhika;’ a theatre dance drama.

She formed her non-public dance crew in 2009, to put it on the market the Indian custom.

In 2013, Gracy joined ‘The Brahma Kumaris International Spiritual School.’

While sharing her experience after turning into a member of this spiritual organisation, she discussed,

I’ve professional infinite protection, peace, happiness, working out, acceptance, and lend a hand. The BK’s, as they’re known, have about 1,000,000 individuals international they usually’re a variety of the kindest, warmest and maximum artful other folks I’ve ever met.”