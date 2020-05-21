Graeme Smith wants Sourav Ganguly to head ICC after COVID-19 crisis

Sourav Ganguly was constantly chosen because the President of the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October 2019. Nonetheless, the board has already sought the Supreme Court docket’s approval to water down administrative adjustments on tenure cap for its office-bearers.

As per the present structure, an office-bearer who has accomplished two three-year phrases, both on the BCCI or the state affiliation, goes into a compulsory three-year cooling-off interval.

Ganguly, who took cost on October 23, was to vacate workplace subsequent 12 months, however a dilution may see him keep until 2024.

As soon as he’s achieved with the BCCI, Graeme Smith wants Ganguly to take over the ICC, which is at present beneath the cost of Shashank Manohar.

South Africa’s Director of Cricket Graeme Smith has upheld the concept of Sourav Ganguly taking cost as the subsequent president of the Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC) as he is aware of cricket’s governing physique lacks “robust management” as soon as the sports activities resumes after the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s important to have the correct individual as head of the ICC. Submit-COVID, cricket will want highly effective management, and it’s time for somebody comparable to the trendy sport with management credentials to get into the place.

“It could be nice to see a cricket man like Ganguly to get within the function of the ICC president. That might be good for the sport. He follows the sport, he has performed on the highest stage, and he’s revered,” Graeme Smith mentioned.

Present chairman Manohar, who has additionally served as president of the BCCI, has already acknowledged that he gained’t be searching for re-election as soon as his time period expires in Might.

Former England captain David Gower additionally upheld the requires Ganguly to substitute Manohar in a latest interview.

“He’s a really, excellent man and has these political expertise,” David Gower had informed.