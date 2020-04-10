Graham Norton joined by Michael Bublé, Michael Sheen, Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard and Celeste for first lockdown show

Because the UK lockdown continues, all types of TV exhibits are having to get just a little artistic to deliver leisure to the nation, and Friday night time chat show The Graham Norton Show is chief amongst them.

For this collection, the programme is shifting to a brand new slot – 9:00pm – and a shorter runtime as Graham interviews visitors nearly from residence, starting within the first episode with singer Michael Bublé, actors Michael Sheen, Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard and musician Celeste, who’ll carry out her new single.

“We will’t wait to be again on Friday nights bringing just a little little bit of lightness throughout this unusual time,” Norton stated in a launch, earlier than getting caught into the standard mixture of chat and video games.

Throughout recording, Bublé revealed his difficulties in residence education his youngsters, in addition to the robust choice he made to cancel his tour midway by way of because of the coronavirus epidemic.

“For me, doing the proper factor was the one possibility,” he says. “I feel I used to be one of many first artists to drag the plug and felt horrible about it, however I do know I’ll make up the exhibits. The day they are saying, ‘We’re all good’ I’ll be again on stage.”

Later, Freeman and Haggard joined Norton to debate their new Sky comedy collection Breeders, earlier than Welsh actor Michael Sheen popped as much as chat about his position taking part in Chris Tarrant in ITV Who Desires to Be a Millionaire drama Quiz (and attempting just a few questions on Graham himself).

“Often the actual individuals I’ve performed are the lead character however on this one Chris is supporting so there may be simply the identical quantity of labor to get it proper with out a lot (materials) to play with,” he stated.

Lastly, singer Celeste “transforms her bed room right into a glamorous venue” to show off her new single Unusual, earlier than Norton sees if any viewers members are courageous (or foolhardy) sufficient to strive the Massive Purple Chair problem from their very own properties, earlier than sending just a few of them tumbling.

The extra issues change, the extra issues keep the identical…

The Graham Norton Show airs at 9:00pm on BBC One on Fridays