Graham Norton was “very upset” when Eurovision 2020 was cancelled

For those who’re gutted that Eurovision is cancelled this yr, you’re not alone.

Echoing the emotions of followers all around the world, commentator Graham Norton admits he was “very upset” when he heard the information, and dissatisfied on behalf of all of the acts had been making ready to carry out.

Though he’ll be presenting this weekend’s different Eurovision protection, it’s not an alternative choice to the true factor.

“Eurovision affords actual escapism for individuals, which is one thing we’d like greater than ever all through these instances. Yearly it guarantees limitless enjoyable and unpredictable performances, and I like seeing individuals the world over united by their love of leisure. It’s such a disgrace for all of this yr’s acts that the present is cancelled, as they’ve put an enormous quantity of labor in to get thus far.

“I was very upset when I heard, all of us had been, however individuals’s security has to come back first in fact,” he says. “I all the time get pleasure from arriving within the host metropolis and getting the prospect to completely immerse myself within the pleasure of the competitors, there’s all the time a Eurovision fever that has taken over. Irrespective of what number of rehearsals I might need watched, there’s nothing fairly just like the environment on the night time. One thing particular occurs when all of it kicks off and that successful spot is anybody’s for the taking. I’m dissatisfied for the artists too and the groups that work behind them. All of them work for thus lengthy to make this excellent night time of TV occur.”

James Newman, who was on account of characterize the UK in Rotterdam this yr, might be a part of BBC One present Eurovision: Come Collectively, by which Graham will encourage viewers to vote for his or her favorite Eurovision entry of all time. This might be adopted by Eurovision: Europe Shine A Gentle, a particular non-competitive programme showcasing this yr’s entries, which might be broadcast all through Europe concurrently.

“It is going to be a unbelievable method for individuals at dwelling to have fun the superb spirit of the occasion and hopefully give them an opportunity to take their minds off the present scenario for a number of hours,” says Graham. “Hopefully Come Collectively will nonetheless really feel like occasion TV – it’s an enormous celebration of Eurovision the place the UK can, for the primary time ever, select its favorite track of all time, which is fairly thrilling.”

For Graham there may be at the least one profit to broadcasting from dwelling throughout this yr’s occasion. “I’ve to confess that there’s one thing good about trying again in any respect the best Eurovision moments with my slippers and a glass of vino handy!” he laughs. “I can’t say I’ll miss the little hut the place I usually commentate from however I’ll definitely miss sharing gossip with my fellow commentators and attending to witness all of the performances dwell.”

Eurovision: Come Collectively airs on BBC1 on Saturday night time at 6.35pm, adopted by Eurovision: Europe Shine a Gentle at 8pm. To search out out what else is on, try our TV Information.