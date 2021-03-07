Grammy Awards 2021 Performers: Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Types, More

UPDATED: Dangerous Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Child, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Submit Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Types, and Taylor Swift will carry out on the Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, the Recording Academy has introduced.

Practically the entire artists are nominees, and a number of other — together with Types, Megan Thee Stallion, Dangerous Bunny, DaBaby, Doja Cat and Guyton — shall be making their debut as Grammy performers.

The ceremony takes place on the Los Angeles Conference Middle, below strict COVID protocol. “Artists shall be coming collectively, whereas nonetheless safely aside, to play music for one another as a neighborhood and rejoice the music that unites us all,” based on the announcement. The viewers shall be restricted to performers, nominees and a small variety of their visitors.

In an interview with Selection, first-time Grammy government producer Ben Winston stated some performances shall be pre-recorded. And whereas honorees will collect in a room — a very massive one within the cavernous conference middle — there shall be 4 levels, every arrange within the spherical with a small variety of performers, nominees and visitors grouped round it.

“We’ve designed a set that you can argue makes it an much more thrilling present,” Winston says. “The performers and nominees are one another’s viewers, so it’s a room of unbelievable musicians, all safely distanced from one another, and each 45 minutes a brand new 4 teams are available and the [previous] 4 exit.”

Moreover, the present pays tribute to the nation’s unbiased music venues, which have been tremendously impacted by the pandemic. Staff from New York’s Apollo Theater, Nashville’s Station Inn, and the Troubadour and the Resort Café (each in Los Angeles) will current the awards in numerous classes all through the evening.

Winston stated, “Venues are such an integral a part of the music neighborhood — a few of the biggest reveals we’ve ever seen have been on the Troubadour or my favourite small venue in London. So we’ve determined that this yr, nearly all of the awards shall be given out by nice characters who work in these venues — bartenders, safety, door individuals — and I like the concept that Album of the Yr may be given out by individuals like that. It’s the individuals who make these locations historic, and this permits us to focus on the nice work that they do and the truth that they’ve been out of labor for therefore lengthy — and to point out that we haven’t forgotten them on ‘Music’s Largest Evening,’ and remind our viewers that when that is throughout, to return to their favourite venue.”

Winston additionally defined the rationale behind asserting the entire performers without delay, somewhat than the normal gradual drip within the weeks main as much as the present. “Yep, we’re going for it in a single fell swoop, all people in the identical second so there’s no hierarchy. We’re doing many issues otherwise this yr that we would as properly kick it off with the best way we announce the performers. I believe while you announce two at a time, 4 at a time, individuals say, ‘There isn’t sufficient of this or that,’ or ‘The place’s so-and-so?’ Now we have a very spectacular group, and this fashion you see the breadth and vary of the performers we’ve on the present.”

Hosted by Trevor Noah, CBS and the Recording Academy current the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, airing dwell on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on CBS Tv Community and in addition accessible to stream dwell and on demand on Paramount+.

The Grammys are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Winston is government producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff, and David Wild are producers, Patrick Menton is expertise producer, and Hamish Hamilton is director.