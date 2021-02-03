Grammy Awards: Details Emerge About Rescheduled, Audience-Free Show

Because the Grammy Awards had been moved from Jan. 31 to March 14, updates have been few and much between, however a variety of particulars have begun to emerge about how the present will likely be run, sources inform Selection, though as with all the things throughout a pandemic, it’s all topic to alter. A rep for the present declined Selection‘s requests for remark.

The ceremony will likely be held within the outside portion of the Los Angeles Conference Middle, with the present’s conventional residence of the Staples Middle — which is situated basically subsequent door — because the backdrop.

There will likely be no viewers, though a small variety of media will likely be attending, and plans name for a dwell purple carpet broadcast that includes performers and presenters. Most members of the media have already registered for digital screenings.

A lot of dwell performances are deliberate, however many are prone to be pre-recorded, presumably at venues apart from the Conference Middle.

The experiences are an evolution of the newest feedback from Grammy chief Harvey Mason jr., who advised Selection on Jan. 7 that the present will likely be held “in and round” the Conference Middle, the place “there’s room there for indoor and outside exercise.” Whereas the suspending of the present from Jan. 31 to March 14 was in response to the dramatic rise in COVID-19 circumstances in Southern California late final yr, the date transfer additionally will increase the probability of hotter climate for an out of doors ceremony. Occasions across the 2019 present had been marred by unusually low temperatures, within the low to mid 50s, which is chilly for the realm, even in January.

The exact location is unclear, but it surely’s attainable that L.A. Reside, the open plaza surrounding the 2 buildings, will likely be an choice; likewise the roof of the venue, the place performers typically enter and tools is loaded out and in, could possibly be into account, or Gilbert Lindsay Plaza, purple carpets typically happen. It’s additionally attainable that segments could possibly be staged from any two, or all three.

Additionally, in an interview in December, first-time Grammy govt producer Ben Winston stated, “I’m trying to do one thing fairly thrilling with the unbiased venues — supporting them and placing a highlight on them in what has been a very powerful yr for them,” referencing the a whole lot of unbiased live performance rooms which were devastated by the pandemic, and will likely be receiving $10 billion in support as a result of Save Our Levels act. Whereas Mason was hesitant to deal with that problem when talking with Selection final month — “It’s exhausting to say at this level, truthfully, however I do know there are conversations round supporting unbiased venues in some capability,” he stated — it appears attainable {that a} distant or prerecorded efficiency might happen at an iconic venue just like the Troubadour in Los Angeles or Tipitina’s in New Orleans.