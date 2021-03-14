Grammy Awards: the Weeknd Snub Shows It’s Time to Fix Them

Tonight, we come collectively — just about — for the Grammy Awards, “Music’s Greatest Night time,” and do our greatest to rejoice the music of the worst 12 months of so many individuals’s lives. It’s lastly spring, and as a lot as the season will deliver again horrifying recollections of what occurred at the moment a 12 months in the past, there’s additionally the delight and cautious elation that we’ve gotten by it, to date.

With an analogous sense of cautious elation, we are able to really feel delight that the music trade has largely survived the tragic previous 12 months, to date. Based mostly on what Selection has discovered from Grammys government producer Ben Winston, CBS EVP Jack Sussman and Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason jr., tonight’s present might be celebratory however respectful, COVID-conscious however unifying, conventional however one thing new, a celebration of human achievement and endurance that can even be primetime, network-TV leisure. Tonight’s present might be completely different from earlier Grammys in actually numerous methods, and we’re so excited to see it.

However sadly, one factor that isn’t completely different this 12 months is scandal; there’s been a significant one in practically every of the final 5 Grammys. In 2018, it was then-president/CEO Neil Portnow’s misspoken but inflammatory remark that feminine artists and executives wanted to “step up” to advance in the trade. Racial range is all the time a problem, however significantly in two of the final 4 years, when Beyonce, Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar had been shut out of the prime prizes. And final 12 months, there was the ugly ouster of recent president/CEO Deborah Dugan, who was abruptly positioned on depart — simply days earlier than the present — after making an attempt to reform a lot of the Academy’s less-egalitarian practices, which had been outlined in a authorized grievance she filed after her dismissal. Dugan, who served solely eight months in the function, might not have been a perfect match for a sprawling non-profit like the Recording Academy, which capabilities below a lot of the similar cumbersome processes as authorities organizations. However she additionally allegedly tried to name bullshit on a lot of the back-room dealing and deeply entrenched particular pursuits which can be symptomatic of presidency organizations in addition to the music enterprise, and paid the value for it.

In the 12 months since, interim president/CEO Harvey Mason jr. has each toed the firm line and labored to advance a diversity-based agenda that’s truly not that completely different from the one which Dugan advocated (he’s simply doing it extra bureaucratically and/or diplomatically) — all whereas overseeing MusiCares’ distribution of $22 million in COVID reduction to the music neighborhood and attempting to determine how to stage the Grammys throughout a pandemic.

However together with the 2021 Grammy nominations in November got here one more scandal: The Weeknd, one in all the most profitable artists of the previous decade — whose “Blinding Lights” single and “After Hours” album have shattered a number of chart data and achieved Adele-Beyonce-Taylor Swift ranges of business and demanding success in the previous 12 months — inexplicably obtained no nominations in any respect. None. Normally artists with comparable achievements stroll away with 4 or six or eight wins. What the hell occurred? With out rabbit-holing on the numerous theories and explanations about how and why and who, it comes down to two prospects that aren’t mutually unique: corruption and/or dysfunction.

The “secret committees” of pros, executives and insiders that decide some — however not all — of the nominees for the prime Grammy classes had been initially instituted to present a layer of experience after the withering embarrassment of Jethro Tull defeating Metallica for the greatest arduous rock/steel award in 1990, and in addition as a result of worthy recordings launched late in the eligibility interval had been being missed by a big share of the thousands-strong Grammy voting physique. However as with authorities companies, the folks certified to be members of small decision-making teams are additionally insiders, and all the bylaws and motions in the world can’t overpower that primary human intuition of self-interest. Dugan’s grievance and a number of sources allege that it’s rampant in the nominating committees. The Weeknd said on Thursday that he’ll now not permit his label to submit his music for Grammy consideration till the secret committees are addressed. The Weeknd already gained three Grammys in the previous, however difficulty now is just not about an artist’s damage emotions, indignant followers or one’s opinion of his music; it’s about critical issues in the nominating course of.

Requested about the Weeknd’s surprising snub, Mason has mentioned a number of occasions that “nobody is comfortable” with the results of a course of that he defends as a reliable recognition of “excellence,” decided by a small group with the purest of motives whose identification is nonetheless stored secret. However even setting apart musical excellence and business success to look strictly at the rulebook, a few of the 2021 nominations are questionable: Considered one of the nominees for Greatest Album is the expanded version of an album that was initially launched in June of 2019, nicely outdoors of the Grammy eligibility interval, however was re-released a number of months later with a brand new music, some dwell tracks and covers thrown in and thus technically qualifies — and was chosen over “After Hours.” How may any unbiased group whilst small as a secret Grammy-nominating committee, which Mason advised Selection is round 20 folks, suppose that was a good factor to do?

Sorry for the shade, Black Pumas, it’s nothing in opposition to your music or its worthiness to be nominated for Greatest Album. But it surely’s in the end the Academy’s fault and disgrace that so many 2021 Grammy winners may have an invisible asterisk subsequent to their win(s) that reads “Might have been the Weeknd.” And sure, it’s simply an awards present, however the Grammys imply one thing — for numerous thousands and thousands of musicians and non-musicians, they characterize the apex of greatness, deservedly or not. Even after Ariana Grande famously boycotted the present after a disagreement with producers over which music she would carry out — one in all numerous mini-scandals over the years — she posted a video of her joyful dance round her bed room after she gained her first-ever Grammy that night time.

Hopefully, the 2021 Grammys might be an uplifting occasion for the music trade and even the world, a second the place we honor what we’ve misplaced and in addition rejoice survival, the achievements of the previous 12 months and the future. Is it an excessive amount of to ask for it additionally to be a second of transformation? In its worst attainable mild, the Weeknd’s exclusion is a defiant, hubristic, Trump-like present of energy and spite; in its absolute best mild, it’s an ideal storm of forms. However both method, it’s the largest snub in Grammy historical past, and no matter or whoever prompted it wants to be corrected. It’s unhealthy for each recording artist, as a result of the similar factor may occur to them: If the Grammys can shut out the Weeknd in 2021, they’ll do it to anybody.

Or can they? Mason has all the time mentioned he could be an interim CEO and anticipated to step down in Could, when the Recording Academy’s subsequent board conferences happen. He additionally mentioned, “This 12 months, as in previous years, we’re going to take a tough take a look at how to enhance our awards course of, together with the nomination assessment committees.”

However despite the fact that Mason has gamely taken on the function as the lightning-rod for the Academy and defender of a lot of its undeniably questionable practices — and the diploma to which he’s concerned in these practices is unclear — he’s representing selections made by many individuals and doesn’t have the energy to make change all by himself. Even when he had been to strive, there’s the specter of Deborah Dugan standing throughout a silent chasm of authorized muzzling and a sabotaged profession, mouthing, “You wanna find yourself like me?”

However with the Academy’s corruption and/or dysfunction at one more all-time excessive — and with no worries about retaining his unpaid job as interim president/CEO — he additionally has a uncommon alternative to assist have an effect on actual change. To paraphrase one thing an earlier chief of a corrupt and/or dysfunctional establishment mentioned to one other: “Mr. Mason, tear down this wall.”

The Grammy Awards air dwell on CBS from the Los Angeles Conference Middle tonight (March 14) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.