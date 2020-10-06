Grammy Burning Questions: TikTok, Broadway and the Chicks’ Chances

Just a few burning questions as we sit up for the 2021 Grammys…

Will TikTok hits have a giant displaying?

TikTok has actually confirmed itself to be a hitmaking powerhouse this 12 months, igniting dance crazes and challenges to tunes already constructing, together with Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” and serving to to catapult them to the prime of the charts. However TikTok has additionally elevated the underdog — largely unknown artists equivalent to Saint Jhn and Powfu, whose respective hooks “Roses” and “Dying Mattress (Espresso for Your Gead)” changed into bonafide cross-platform and radio hits with streaming numbers nearing 9 figures. Thus, it stands to cause that TikTok-made artists will seem on the Grammys shortlist, and it gained’t be the first time, both, lest we overlook that Lil Nas X’s “Outdated City Highway” was itself a favourite of TikTokers in all places.

Has the Broadway forged musicals class been impacted by COVID?

When Broadway went darkish on March 12 on account of the coronavirus pandemic, most individuals anticipated performances to renew inside a month. Besides they didn’t. And with exhibits now on indefinite hiatus, it’s meant slim pickings for the musical theater album class. Reveals together with “Six,” the musical reimagining of Henry VIII’s wives, and “Firm,” with Patti LuPone, didn’t make it past previews to opening night time, whereas different extremely anticipated bows, equivalent to Hugh Jackman’s revival of “The Music Man,” moved to 2021. In the case of “Diana,” which was set to premiere in Might, it pivoted to a Netflix debut. So what’s left in rivalry? David Byrne’s “American Utopia,” which started performances on Oct. 4 and will get a brand new spherical of consideration through HBO’s Spike Lee adaptation; “Jagged Little Tablet,” with songs and lyrics by Alanis Morissette, which launched in December; and darkish horses “Broadbend, Arkansas” and “Broadway Sings Blood Rock: The Musical,” the latter album launched simply two weeks in the past. Off Broadway may additionally issue, with such productions as “Cambodian Rock Band,” “Octet” and even “Golden Boy of Blue Ridge” filling the void for a blacked-out Nice White Manner.

Now that the Chicks dropped Dixie from their identify, are they nonetheless thought of nation?

The Chicks’ “Gaslighter” has an honest shot at an album of the 12 months nomination, provided that the group beforehand gained in that class (once they had been nonetheless “Dixie”), albeit 14 years in the past. However down-ballot, will they contend as nation or pop artists? It’s an intriguing query with countless wrinkles. The Chicks have labored to distance themselves from mainstream nation ever since the George W. Bush dustup in 2003 — and but in the 2007 ceremony, they did enter, and win, two nation classes. Basic voters who love the trio’s boldness could be extremely more likely to tick them off for nation album of the 12 months once more, particularly if it’s seen as a comfort prize for the all-genre class. Three issues may stand in the method of a rustic nod, although. The Chicks might lastly select to submit in pop, or they may submit in nation solely to have a submissions committee resolve Jack Antonoff’s manufacturing is simply too poppy and kick them over there anyway. Then there’s the likelihood they make it by way of preliminary voting for nation album however {that a} nominating committee filled with Nashvillians, recognizing the excellent likelihood they’d win, chooses to raise different artists who’ve expressed higher levels of consolation with the style. One other bet-hedging possibility could be to submit completely different songs in several pop and nation classes — the method Taylor Swift’s reps may nicely decide up an additional nod by submitting “Betty” in nation and the rest from “Folklore” in pop. (The group’s reps declined to say which style classes the Chicks are submitting in.)