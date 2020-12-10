Grammy Chief Apologizes to Tiffany Haddish for Premiere Ceremony Snub

After actor Tiffany Haddish advised Selection that she had been invited to host the Grammy Awards Premiere ceremony however turned down the supply after being advised that she would have to pay her personal means, Recording Academy interim chief Harvey Mason, jr. posted a public apology on social media, and stated that he had apologized to her personally as effectively. Mason, who took the job on an interim foundation final January, stated that he had been unaware of the supply and the dialog.

“It’s simply been introduced to my consideration that the Recording Academy invited Tiffany Haddish to host this yr’s Premiere ceremony,” a tired-looking Mason stated in an Instagram message posted within the wee hours of Thursday morning. “Sadly and with out my realizing, the expertise booker working for the Academy advised Ms. Haddish that we wouldn’t even cowl her prices whereas she hosted this occasion for us.

“To me that was flawed,” he continued. “I’m annoyed by that call. It was a lapse in judgment, it was in poor style, and it was disrespectful to the inventive group — I’m a part of the inventive group and I do know what that looks like, and it’s not proper,” added Mason, who’s a veteran songwriter, producer and musician.

“Fortunately, Ms. Haddish was gracious sufficient to permit me to have a dialog along with her. I apologized to her personally, I apologized from the Academy, and I expressed to her my remorse and my displeasure about how this went down and the way it was dealt with. And I’ll say,” he concluded, “Tiffany, we’re sorry and thanks for permitting me to communicate on it.”

Haddish advised Selection earlier this week that she had been requested to host the three-hour livestreamed occasion with none compensation, and in addition that she would have to cowl her personal cowl hair, make-up and wardrobe bills.

“All of that might have to come out of my pocket,” she stated, including, “I don’t know if this may imply I may not get nominated ever once more, however I feel it’s disrespectful.”

She continued, “I used to be like, ‘The publicity is superb however I feel I’ve sufficient. I respect you guys asking,’ as a lot as I respect the honour of being nominated, that’s not okay. That is one thing that wants to be addressed — what number of different individuals have they finished that to? It’s like a man asking you on a date however telling you that you’ve got to pay for it.”

Contacted by Selection, a rep for the Recording Academy famous that the Premiere Ceremony isn’t a CBS program and is hosted by the Academy — a not-for-profit group — and that each one hosts, presenters, and performers have historically carried out free of charge, together with this yr. The rep additionally famous that the scenario would haven’t any influence on any future nominations for Haddish.

Haddish is nominated for her second Grammy this yr for greatest comedy album for Netflix’s “Black Mitzvah” following her first nom final yr for spoken phrase for “The Final Black Unicorn.” The 63rd Grammys will happen Jan. 31, 2021.