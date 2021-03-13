Grammy Chief Harvey Mason Jr. Talks Sunday’s Big Present, The Weeknd

With the Grammy Awards arising on Sunday, it’s outstanding that interim Recording Academy president/CEO Harvey Mason, jr. has time to speak with the press — though that might have been stated at just about any level prior to now 14 months. Abruptly dropped into the job after Deborah Dugan’s shock ouster in January, Mason has weathered a controversy-plagued 2020 Grammys, the pandemic — throughout which he oversaw the distribution of some $22 million in COVID aid to the music group by MusiCares, the Academy’s charitable wing — after which the Grammy nominations and the ever-shifting preparations for the way they are going to maintain a really unprecedented and COVID-safe awards on Sunday. Then on Thursday, the controversy across the Weeknd’s surprising exclusion from all 2021 Grammy nominations flared up once more, when the artist stated he is not going to submit his music for the awards till the controversial “secret committees” that the Academy makes use of to find out last nominees for a number of awards are discontinued.

It’s no surprise Mason is planning to step down from the position in Could — though he by no means deliberate to remain previous that date anyway, as he stated in almost every of the half-dozen interviews he’s completed with Selection over the previous 12 months, and as he says under, “Aid is just not an emotion I might put to this — it’s been the time of my life.”

With that backdrop, he took half an hour — precisely half an hour! — to speak with Selection earlier this week to speak concerning the Academy’s subsequent chief, the daunting preparations for a COVID-safe present, the Weeknd controversy and the awards-nomination course of, and MusiCares.

The Grammy Awards will air stay from the Los Angeles Conference Heart on CBS on Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

You’ve all the time stated you have been in all probability going to step down in Could and it sounds such as you’re severe. What number of candidates are at present into consideration?

Yeah, I feel issues are on observe to have a peaceable transition and handoff of energy in Could. I’m not precisely certain how many individuals are [under consideration] proper now, however we began at over 100 and whittled it method down. There have been some interviews, it might be onerous to specify what number of are left — there are some new ones coming in, some dropping out, it’s in flux.

What number of have you ever met with?

I’m undecided however greater than only a few — over Zoom, although.

What sort of individual do you assume the following chief will likely be? Do you assume will probably be an Academy insider — you latterly crammed the COO and chief trade officer roles with Academy veterans Branden Chapman and Ruby Marchand — or somebody from additional out of trade circles?

I feel it’ll almost definitely be somebody who has some touchpoints with the Academy, I’m undecided if it’ll completely be an inside candidate, at this level. We’re speaking with the entire above, however from what I can inform, many of the candidates have some expertise with or across the Academy in some capability, whether or not that’s information or voting or within the trade. I don’t see any actual far outsiders, if that’s just a little extra clear. I feel it’ll be somebody who’s considerably connected to the music trade and is aware of the Academy.

Will you proceed as chair of the board of trustees?

Sure, if the trustees elect me, then I might be honored to proceed. I do assume the transition will occur in Could, across the [annual Academy] board conferences.

Lots of people have been asking if I’m relieved or excited to be leaving, and I must say that aid is just not an emotion I might put to this. I [will be] actually glad to have an awesome new CEO in place however I’m additionally actually pleased with what we’ve been capable of do prior to now 12 months. It has not been straightforward! Folks say, “Why would you need to do this [job]? Persons are simply taking pictures at you and threatening you and sending hate mail.” It has been difficult in that sense, however each time I speak to an artist they usually’re cying as a result of they’ve been nominated, or an artist who might be the hardest man within the room and he provides me an enormous hug due to one thing the Academy did, all the opposite stuff simply melts away. What I like about doing this sort of work is with the ability to give again to the music group, and there’s no job on the earth the place you may assist extra folks on this group than this one. It’s been the time of my life and I’m glad handy if off in Could to somebody who hopefully will proceed within the course the Academy is headed.

I’m not making a Trump reference right here, however are you want an outgoing president, attempting to shore up the work you’ve completed to verify it doesn’t get undone?

(Laughs) A whole lot of the work we’ve been doing is sort of in-built, as a result of it goes into our governance and our bylaws. Committees are passing proposals — it’s actually codified into what we do, so I do really feel assured about that, however I’m additionally spending plenty of time ensuring I’m getting ready data and paperwork in a logical method, so there’s a transition once they get within the seat, that they’ll say, “That is what Harvey was engaged on or considered this situation or group or partnership,” and ensuring that it’s rather well documented and defined. I need it to be clear and clear, to allow them to proceed the momentum. That’s one of many causes we reorganized, altering a few of our processes in order that when the individual is available in they’re not attempting to invent issues that they’re undecided of.

How is the present going, and what’s your position at this late stage of the preparations?

It’s going rather well, thanks. My position is simply to assist make it the most effective it may be. I’m on web site each day, speaking to artists, dealith with script adjustments, staging, all the pieces. Ben is the precise producer and I’m right here to serve in a help position to him and his crew in the event that they want one thing from an Academy perspective. However my position is completely to help and ensure the Acad and our members are effectively represented and the artist group is pleased with what’s on the stage.

To be clear, the present is happening “in and round” the Conference Heart, as you’ve been saying for a number of weeks, sure?

I don’t need to converse for Ben, however there are performances on the Grammy stage, which is contained in the Conference Heart, and I feel the entire performances [both live and pre-taped] are on our stage, which is thrilling — individuals are coming right here, they’re not sending in Zoom performances or something like that. There are some outside parts, “round” the Conference Heart — I feel there are some awards and there is perhaps one efficiency.

Is that this 12 months much more costly than traditional?

Oh man, it prices far more! No uncertainty there, that may be a certain factor. After which, in fact, as a result of we’re not capable of have an viewers, there’s no ticket [income]. There are plenty of issues that may have an effect on the underside line of this present, sadly — the 12 months that our group wants probably the most assist goes to be the 12 months that we don’t generate the standard quantity from present. It’s unlucky.

So the prices of COVID security aren’t balanced by financial savings from much less crowd safety or something like that?

No, it’s not even shut.

Do you have got any sense of how far more costly this 12 months is?

I don’t have an actual quantity, I simply know it’s fairly a bit costlier. The date change was costly too, however once more we felt it was actually essential, as a result of we didn’t need to threat anybody’s well being over a TV present. The COVID protocol is thousands and thousands and thousands and thousands of {dollars}, however there are different issues in play as effectively: attempting to do that in an setting the place we now have extra space [for social distancing]. And once I say COVID protocol, that’s simply the testing. That’s not bearing in mind lots of the different issues that must occur: extra space for artists, sufficient house for [the production teams], these different issues find yourself costing cash.

Can the Academy and CBS deal with these extra bills? How deeply will it influence you going ahead?

It can completely influence us, similar to it’s impacted so many different enterprise and establishments, however the Academy is constructed to have the ability to maintain one thing like this and we’ve completed sound monetary planning prior to now for causes similar to this. I hold reminding everybody that the aim of the Academy is to generate earnings so we will put it again into the group and the trade. So sure, we now have the flexibility to have a 12 months the place we now have a downturn, and that’s why we’ve completed a number of the monetary structuring that we’ve completed. However we additionally need to generate as a lot as we will, so we can assist as a lot as we will. We completely will make it by way of this.

Has plenty of the crew on-site been vaccinated? Do they qualify due to the comparatively shut contact they’re in?

I’m undecided what number of have been vaccinated, however what we’re completely certain of is the testing. You get examined earlier than you come wherever close to the constructing, and when you get to the constructing, there’s one other take a look at. Then, there are zones you may go into — and zones you can not — and totally different testing for each zone. There are plenty of steps in place to guarantee that nobody right here has COVID, and if somebody did, we might have very particular pointers round who that individual got here into contact with, and what zones they have been in.

I’m very pleased with the present and I’m optimistic that we’ll have one thing very particular to see on Sunday. Music is a superb alternative for folks to start out therapeutic and to offer some hope. We’re not out of the woods however I feel it’s an opportunity to have just a little little bit of normalcy, of individuals coming collectively and enjoying music. It could assist and provides us all that second to unite a bit after a reasonably divisive time in our nation.

I’ve to carry up the Weeknd being excluded from the nominating course of. Do you assume that scenario will result in the method being revised on the board conferences in Could?

We’ve modified our course of many instances over time and I’m fairly assured we are going to subsequent time. Our course of is pushed by members and the proposals they submit. There have been fairly a couple of proposals written and submittd for this upcoming [meeting] so I feel will probably be mentioned, because it all the time is.

Do you assume the nominating course of, and the key committees particularly, want fixing? In an interview final fall, board member Tracy Gershon, who I imagine was talking on the Academy’s behalf, stated the final word aim is to do away with them.

I’ll say that our final aim is to get to the purpose the place our membership can decide this stuff, and we now have been working to enhance our membership’s [knowledge] and proceed to evolve how we usher in new members. As our membership grows and improves, I feel it would have an effect on whether or not sure classes want nomination committees. The committees have been put in place as a result of we felt issues have been getting misplaced within the shuffle, plenty of actually good music that got here out late within the eligibility interval was getting ignored. The different factor we have been discovering was that some massive names have been utilizing their recognition and affect to [attain nominations] in different classes that they’re not usually in, and have the ability to win based mostly on identify recognition. We all the time need to make sure we honoring excellence in each class, in order that’s sort of the genesis of how these classes started. And as we begin to get extra refined and extra various and reflective in our membership, I feel we will see a time when the membership can finally have an even bigger hand in selecting the nominees.

Do you assume instituting ranked-choice voting (a first-choice, second-place alternative, and many others.) would assist that course of?

We’ve completed plenty of research round that, we’ve had professors and specialists come and converse to us and we’ve labored carefully with [the Academy’s Diversity Task Force chair] Tina Tchen, and that’s a chance that might have an effect. I don’t comprehend it it might end in higher nominations, nevertheless it would possibly end in one thing totally different. We’re nonetheless wanting into that and it’s undoubtedly one thing we’ll discuss going ahead.

Do you continue to really feel that the Weeknd’s exclusion from the 2021 nominations was by the ebook and simply the results of the present nominating course of?

A few of it was [decided by] the [“secret”] nominating committees and a few was the voting physique, as a result of a number of the awards he was eligible for didn’t have nominating committees, so it was a mix of each. However once more, it’s unlucky, we by no means prefer to see anyone as gifted because the Weeknd get overlooked or really feel overlooked. It’s not one thing any of us are glad about.

Do you assume that such an egregious omission is an indication of dysfunction within the nominating course of?

The course of is unquestionably one thing that we’re going to proceed to have a look at and proceed to guarantee that it’s evolving as music continues to evolve. I’ll hopefully have extra issues to speak about sooner or later.

Lastly, the place are issues with MusiCares? Has it continued its traditional work along with COVID aid?

I feel it’s given out over $22 million in COVID aid they usually’ve by no means stopped with the overall assist — habit, meals shortages, psychological well being and extra — they usually proceed to do this. That $22 million determine doesn’t embody these different companies. [New MusiCares chief Laura Segura Mueller] has completed nice work and actually pushed issues ahead, even past the COVID aid, and I’m so pleased with the work she’s completed.

The annual MusiCares profit present is Friday evening — do you have got a fundraising aim in thoughts for it this 12 months?

I’m certain Laura’s bought a quantity (laughs), however I really don’t know what it’s. No matter we increase goes to go proper again into the music group. Some organizations and charities take a proportion off the highest and handle the cash in sure methods, however MusiCares a places a big proportion of each greenback raised proper again into this system. I feel we’re going to see some nice issues taking place with MusiCares and I feel you’ll be excited to see what rolls out subsequent.