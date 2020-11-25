Grammy Chief Responds to The Weeknd’s ‘Corruption’ Claims

Towards the tip of a dramatic day that noticed The Weeknd, whose music has dominated 2020, shut out of all Grammy nominations, main him to accuse the Recording Academy of corruption and an absence of transparency, Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason, jr. has responded to his claims.

In his response, he says that he too was stunned that The Weeknd didn’t obtain any nominations, and confirms stories that the artist was initially anticipated to carry out on the Grammys on January 31, in addition to the Tremendous Bowl the next week. However he denies that the negotiations round that state of affairs, which sources say turned contentious, had any position in The Weeknd’s absence from the nominations.

“Congratulations to at this time’s Grammy nominees, who’ve earned their friends’ recognition for his or her unbelievable work,” he wrote. “There have been a document variety of submissions on this uncommon and aggressive 12 months.

“We perceive that The Weeknd is disenchanted at not being nominated,” he continues. “I used to be stunned and might empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this 12 months was wonderful, and his contributions to the music neighborhood and broader world are worthy of everybody’s admiration. We have been thrilled after we discovered he can be performing on the upcoming Tremendous Bowl and we’d have cherished to have him additionally carry out on the Grammy stage the weekend earlier than.

“Sadly, yearly, there are fewer nominations than the variety of deserving artists. However as the one peer-voted music award, we’ll proceed to acknowledge and rejoice excellence in music whereas shining a light-weight on the numerous superb artists that make up our international neighborhood. To be clear, voting in all classes ended effectively earlier than The Weeknd’s efficiency on the Tremendous Bowl was introduced, so on no account might it have affected the nomination course of.

“All Grammy nominees are acknowledged by the voting physique for his or her excellence,” he concludes, “and we congratulate all of them.”

Regardless of Mason’s assurances, The Weeknd’s absence from the Grammy nominations is the most important snub in reminiscence, and one that’s troublesome to clarify past the truth that, opposite to the opinions of hundreds of thousands of followers and lots of of critics, the 20-odd-member nominating committees didn’t really feel his “After Hours” album or its many singles have been one of many eight Finest Albums, Songs or Data of the Yr, or the 5 greatest in style classes.

The Grammy nominations are multi-step course of through which committees, which embody veteran music professionals, make their selections based mostly on a shortlist handed down from a screening committee that considers 1000’s of submissions. Selection spoke with Mason in regards to the matter on Monday, and whereas he exerts no management over the nominations, he did converse usually on the method.

“I don’t suppose [the Weeknd’s omission calls the nominations] course of into query, truthfully,” he stated. “The course of is there so we are able to proceed to monitor excellence. I used to be within the ‘core room’ this 12 months [which decides the main categories] and I noticed, and the folks in it are music professionals, on the prime of their craft in songwriting and producing and there are plenty of artists. They usually have been critically listening to each music that got here throughout their desks — or digital desks — so I don’t suppose it exhibits a flaw within the course of. It’s an extended, arduous course of and folks take pleasure in it. The folks in that room care: there are not any agendas in there, there’s no ‘let’s snub this individual’ or that individual. It’s about, ‘Let’s try to discover excellence.’”

Concerning The Weeknd’s shutout within the style classes, a possible chance is one which Selection nodded to in an article earlier this 12 months: whether or not The Weeknd is taken into account a pop or R&B act. Whereas that issue would have performed little position in him being left off of the three major classes for which he was eligible (Album, Track and Report of the Yr), it’s totally doable that the screening committees, which decide which releases are acceptable for his or her respective classes, could have determined that he didn’t match their classes: In different phrases, the Pop committee could have thought of him R&B and the R&B committee thought of him Pop.