Grammy Chiefs Tell the Inside Story: BTS, Beyonce, Van Halen, Ratings

One among the many exceptional issues about first time Grammy govt producer Ben Winston and Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason jr. is that they principally haven’t stopped working since the present ended on Sunday evening. Winston opens our chat by saying, “Oh, I’m straight again at it — I’ve carried out three ‘Late Late Exhibits’ since Sunday” — he says, referring to his day job as govt producer of the James Corden-hosted present — including, “and we’re doing the ‘Pals’ [remake] quickly.” In the identical spirit, Mason says, “We’re very proud and happy with the present — however we’re not sitting right here in garden chairs congratulating ourselves. On Monday morning we obtained proper again to work, the Grammys and speaking about how we are able to make the expertise even higher and develop the Academy and improve our mission. We don’t cease!”

Anybody studying this presumably watched the present and is conscious that it obtained a few of the greatest evaluations in its historical past — the Los Angeles Instances wrote “The perfect Grammys in reminiscence could have simply revived the awards present,” though Selection was a bit extra circumspect — in addition to a few of the lowest scores, though that has been true of all awards reveals in the previous 12 months, in addition to an arguably flawed tv scores system. Head right here for a recap of the present’s highlights, which included performances by Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Types, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, BTS, Lil Child, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak and plenty of others, in addition to a shock look from Beyonce, who tied after which broke the report for many Grammys obtained by a feminine artist. If you happen to’re already accustomed to all that, after noting Winston’s credit score to his staff — who spoke with Selection earlier than the present — which he known as “the biggest manufacturing staff I might ever have,” and take some vicarious aid in the indisputable fact that he’s scheduled a trip for late in Could.

(Word that these interviews had been performed individually over Zoom on Thursday afternoon, however merged under for readability.)

Ben, how do you are feeling about the present, 4 days later? What labored, what you may need carried out in another way?

Ben Winston: I really feel actually good, I believe everytime you’re doing a reside present for that lengthy, you’re at all times nervous in the leadup to it, regardless of how a lot you put together — and we ready a lot — however if you step off the cliff on reside tv, you need to be prepared for something. So in truth, the second you go off air, it’s only a sense of aid: “We did the present we needed to do and there weren’t any errors and everybody turned up” — as a result of individuals say they’re gonna be there, however you by no means know! However I can take a look at that present and be pleased with it from begin to end.

Had been you involved about Beyonce and Jay-Z not exhibiting up?

Look, you by no means know who’s gonna be there till the evening, proper? I had been instructed they had been coming a few days earlier than, however they’re the greatest icons in the world so till individuals stroll by the door, you simply don’t know. However I used to be so blissful they had been there, and I’m so blissful that my first Grammys obtained to have that historic second of tribute to her, in such a tremendous means. So did I punch the air when that occurred, when she was onstage and Trevor darted in and introduced that it was a [she had tied the all-time Grammy record for most wins by a female artist], after which she went on and gained it a half hour later? Sure, that was an exquisite second of every thing coming collectively in a very lovely means. The truth that all of these stars aligned for that second was most likely my greatest second of pleasure.

When the digital camera flashed on them for that first second, virtually casually, everybody was like “WOAH! Was that Jay and Beyonce?!”

(Smiling) Properly, we did that just a little bit on function. They had been seated to 1 aspect, and we did that beautiful regular [shot], it was actually innocuous — I believe we even put it in a mid-break, simply to go, “Hey guys!” It began with Taylor and you then see Dua and the Harry after which, “Hey! There’s Jay and Beyonce!” after which we simply lower to a break. “Wha?! What simply occurred?”

Harvey, what did you suppose?

Harvey Mason, jr.: I used to be actually excited and really proud and proud of it — I assumed it was one among our greatest reveals. I believe the ovewhelming sentiment is appeciation to the artist neighborhood. I used to be actually thrilled that so many individuals got here out to rejoice and carry out and settle for their awards. It’s been a very robust time and it’s not simple to try this, so I’m actually excited that we had so many individuals there, and that so many individuals got here to perfom. I assumed the performances had been unimaginable — you see the choreography and staging and planning that goes into them, and there have been so many alternative genres of music represented and nice range. I used to be actually happy with the feel and look of the present, and, once more, grateful for the assist of the artist neighborhood.

Ben, was there something you want you’d carried out in another way?

Winston: (Lengthy pause.) I don’t imply this in big-headed means, however I don’t suppose there’ s a single second I want we’d carried out in another way, and that’s very uncommon — I believe that’s one among the solely reveals I’ve carried out that I can say that about, and I’m a cynical Brit! However these performances had been what the artists needed to do — we staged and helped and directed in the ways in which we might, however I can take little or no credit score for the performances. Like, Taylor did that artistic [treatment for her performance], that magical forest, I assumed that was a completely sensational efficiency from her and I simply cherished the world she created. I believe the Grammys have typically requested individuals to do issues in the previous, and I believe typically these moments have been completely sensible. I wasn’t like that; it was extra, “Hey, what do you need to do, Cardi and Megan? I’d find it irresistible in case you did ‘WAP.’” Maren Morris says she would really like John Mayer to hitch her — “I’d love that.” It was very a lot doing what the artists needed to do, as a result of they know what makes them higher and greatest way more than I do. It was extra about us facilitating their imaginative and prescient.

It appeared such as you needed to change up the feel and look of the present each hour — from the fast succession of performances early on to the larger manufacturing numbers to social justice, and so forth. Was that the thought?

Let me put it this manner: James Corden hosts the greatest events you’ll ever go to. He’s the final occasion organizer — when he strikes into a brand new home, when he obtained married, his fortieth birthday. I as soon as stated to him, “Your events are at all times the most enjoyable — why?: And he stated, “I make one thing totally different occur each 45 minutes,” whether or not it’s barbeque or leisure or no matter. And I really considered that on this present — that we wanted to carry one thing new each 45 minutes to 60 minutes, so it was very a lot structured and scheduled like that, so individuals wouldn’t really feel prefer it was getting boring. And I believe the biggest praise I’ve gotten was individuals saying, “I at all times watch the Grammys however I by no means watch all of it — and this time I watched all of it.” I had the operating order on my wall for 4 months and tweaked it day-after-day.

It additionally felt like there was usually a subtext. Like, the present didn’t begin off somber or unhappy, nevertheless it did begin off quietly, with Trevor Noah explaining what the evening would carry and setting the temper, and that’s a tough line to tread: to be respectful with out being a downer. Was that one thing you considered?

We considered every thing. I’m not saying we at all times obtained it proper, however every thing you noticed was rigorously thought out. We had been very conscious: A load of well-known individuals giving out gold statues to different well-known individuals… that’s most likely a whole lot of what has made individuals go off awards reveals this 12 months, and that’s one thing that we don’t essentially want. So we had been very cautious: We weren’t gonna begin off with an enormous bang and fireworks and pyro. Everybody would ask, “Who’s opening?” And I’d say, “Harry is, however Trevor goes to set the tone for the evening.”

Harvey, after the divisiveness in the nation of the previous 12 months, it felt like range was a key theme. Was that intentional?

Mason: We’ve at all times tried to champion range, however I believe there’s been much more effort in the previous 12 months and a half: We’ve had new management, we’ve put some new packages in place and actually targeted on some issues, and I believe these are beginning to bear fruit. There’s nonetheless work to do there, however I do suppose it was reflective of the neighborhood that’s making this artwork.

Ben, are you going to disclose how a lot of the present was reside? It appeared like there have been various levels, like I undoubtedly heard guitar components when Alana Haim was not enjoying, though the drums and vocals definitely had been reside.

Winston: However that they had a band behind that purple display screen! There have been 4 or six musicians enjoying with them. [Director] Hamish Hamilton stated, “Let’s put them in the center of the room,” and I used to be like, “Are you certain you need to do one thing that sophisticated in the first a part of the present?” And he stated, “Sure, it’s nice,” and I’m so glad I listened to him. We couldn’t transfer the whole band into the center of the room as a result of then we wouldn’t have been capable of get the cameras round.

However how a lot was reside? I’m by no means gonna say. (Laughter) Partially as a result of I really feel like it might be unfair to the artists, nevertheless it was a whole lot of reside music, and the pleasure to me is that you just’re undecided what was and what wasn’t — so it’s like we’ve carried out our job.

The Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B performances had been just about the centerpiece of the present and so elaborate — beginning off with old-school showbiz after which wild graphics after which an enormous mattress and an enormous shoe! Whose imaginative and prescient was it?

Their artistic groups — we are able to take no credit score for it. It was their groups for every of their performances, and I believe it was each groups mixed for “WAP.” We helped, however the credit score for that creativeness goes to their groups.

You stated earlier than the present that every one of the performers must “come to us,” which means the conference heart — and BTS, who recorded their efficiency in Korea on a set made to look precisely like yours, got here up with an modern strategy to persist with that rule.

I don’t understand how a lot they need me to say about this, as a result of it’s right down to [COVID-era] immigration and issues like that, however sure, the thought was that everyone was going to return to L.A. However with sure artists, as the day obtained nearer — and I’m speaking very close to — we realized that not all of them had been going to have the ability to come. That didn’t imply that we didn’t need them on the present, so we had a choice to make, nevertheless it wasn’t at all times 100% that they we going to be in Korea. There’s a narrative there that I’m undecided I’m allowed to enter, however in the end we realized that they weren’t going to have the ability to come, and though we had been massively formidable when it comes to what we tried, I used to be at all times very conscious of the security of individuals touring and of how many individuals could be coming — they usually don’t journey evenly! (laughs) — and I by no means needed to be the motive that anyone took dangers they shouldn’t have taken, and that’s in the end extra essential than a TV present.

So about 4 months in the past, we booked BTS for “The Late Late Present,” they usually didn’t inform what they had been gonna do — they simply stated, “We’re gonna movie a efficiency in Korea and we expect you’ll prefer it.” And what arrived in my electronic mail was one among the most unbelievable issues I’ve ever seen in my life. They recreated, brick for brick, our whole set: James’ space the place he does hie interviews, the efficiency, house, the signage open air — and we hadn’t despatched them something! We didn’t even realize it was taking place. And so, after I was speaking to their wonderful staff — and I believe BTS and their staff are up the with the most proficient individuals in the world — I stated, “Is there any means you might do what you probably did for the ‘Late Late Present,’ and our viewers will suppose you’re there however you then’ll open the doorways and be in Seoul.” And it was completely wonderful: Inside 5 or 6 days they despatched me a photograph of our set in Korea, and I simply couldn’t imagine the consideration to element. As a result of that means, it’s not like they had been sending in a music video, which I actually didn’t need to do — and in case you take a look at it, they’re singing reside and it’s all shot in a single go, I believe there’s just one lower in it, so that they even purchased into the idea of what we had been attempting to do. I assumed their efficiency was sensational and I believe they had been actually blissful to do it — all the messages I’ve gotten from the group have been actually blissful. I really like them — I’m a correct BTS fan.

The looks of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic felt just a little random — was there anybody else, other than John Mayer, who wasn’t instantly associated to the awards you thought-about?

I assumed Silk Sonic had been wonderful, I used to be so delighted we had been capable of get their first musical perfomance with us. I believe all people we needed to carry out, on the complete, was there. We had been a bit cautious with a few of the older artists this yer — we’ve really gotten a whole lot of credit score it for it being such a younger present, however a part of that’s as a result of we had been very conscious of COVID and security. However yeah, I believe we obtained the present we needed to get.

Harvey, your speech was totally different from the president’s speeches in previous years — you known as for the neighborhood to work with the Academy to make change. These had been stuff you felt wanted to be stated?

Mason: I didn’t need to do the conventional tuxedo-behind-the-podium speech. I needed to have the ability to hopefully attain each our neighborhood in the music business and likewise the individuals watching, and hopefully that’s what I used to be capable of get throughout: that we’re listening, we’re listening to all of our constituents, whether or not that be labels or artists or songwriters or individuals on the highway and everybody. We hear issues that want our consideration and we’re conscious of the issues individuals suppose we needs to be wanting into, and I needed to acknowledge that. We’re making transformative adjustments to the Academy, and I additionally needed to say sure, we give out awards and honor excellence and have wonderful performances, however are additionally serving our members by [the Academy’s charitable wing] MusiCares and supporting training by the Grammy Museum and supporting advocacy by our work on Capitol Hill. In order that was the level of the message: We hear you, there’s room for enchancment, and we’re going to work urgently to get higher.

Ben, do you suppose the “In Memoriam” phase, which is at all times a problem however particularly this 12 months, was profitable, though many followers appeared to suppose that Eddie Van Halen didn’t get sufficient of a second?

Winston: We had the thought for it for a very long time, as a result of I assumed it was nice that we might go from Little Richard to Kenny Rogers to John Prine, and it could possibly be sensible musicians enjoying for one another, and I believe it actually resonated with individuals. The remorse I’ve is that I believe 970 names had been submitted for “In Memoriam” this 12 months, and you may solely put… often it’s 35 to 45 and this 12 months we did 60. I want we might have carried out extra.

As for Eddie, we had a name with [Van Halen’s son] Wolfgang earlier than the present, and I requested him if he’d be prepared to return on and play. He felt he didn’t actually need to do this, and I supplied up eight or 9 guitarists who possibly might. However as an alternative, he felt like we must always play a video of Eddie himself, as a result of no one might play like him, in order that’s what we did. I’d have cherished for it to be longer than it was, however Eddie was the solely particular person in the complete “In Memoriam” to play their very own music, with no different faces being seen. I felt that was an applicable tribute to him, but when Wolfgang didn’t, I’m sorry about that, after all — it’s such a horrific factor to lose a dad or mum. We did the greatest that we felt we might.

Okay, time for the different robust query: the scores. You stated earlier than the present that TV scores don’t mirror the means individuals watch tv as we speak as a result of they don’t embrace streams and social media and different platforms, and also you knew they might be down, they usually had been.

Look, I stated loud and clear earlier than that I used to be anticipating the scores to be down even additional than they had been, as a result of it isn’t the means that individuals view tv anymore, and I believe it’s a means for articles to trigger mischief and be cynical. However really, the a number of tens of millions of digital impressions and YouTube views and movies which were watched and shared throughout the world is a greater indication of [the show’s viewership] than what the Nielsen ranking are. I’d additionally level out that 13 million individuals watched the Premier Ceremony [where the bulk of the awards are given out before the main show] on Grammy.com. 13 million! So we’re coping with a system that’s antiquated.

There are two issues I’d say: 900,000 individuals watched on tv when Corden met Paul McCartney — I directed that present — and 160 million have watched it since. Does that imply it was a failure due to the way it did in the TV scores, or does that imply individuals are watching issues in numerous methods? We’re rising up in a world the place my [young] daughters will not be saying, “What time is that this present on?” They’re saying, “I need to watch this present now” and I put it on for them. So due to this fact, nonetheless going by a system that doesn’t relate in any strategy to the means individuals are viewing tv is damaging to the medium as an entire. So due to this fact, I’m not gonna get upset by these scores in any means, as a result of thy are just one means of watching this present. And if we proceed to disregard the means individuals are watching tv, then as producers we’ll get left behind.

Lastly, you paid tribute to unbiased venues, which have been hit so exhausting by the pandemic, by having individuals from them give out awards. What’s the response been like?

The Station Inn [in Nashville, one of the featured venues] known as the different day and stated their web site crashed after the present as a result of they had been so inundated with T-shirt and hat and merch gross sales. The response from the venues has been lovely, I’m so happy that we had them there. Billy Mitchell [from the Apollo Theater in New York, another featured venue] stated it was one among the biggest nights of his life, that he was capable of current an award to Beyonce. After which to see Rachelle [Erratchu, from the Troubadour in Los Angeles, another featured venue] presenting Harry together with his award, she was smiling ear to ear after I noticed her backstage. I hope it reminded individuals of the nice work that venues do, and the way after we’re capable of assist them we are going to — as a result of they’re going to wish our assist early.

Harvey, do you suppose Ben will probably be again as govt producer subsequent 12 months?

Mason: I haven’t mentioned it with the board and even with Ben, however he did a completely wonderful job and I’m so happy that he was our producer for this present. One among the actually cool about issues about him is that you just actually really feel prefer it’s a collaborative method. I by no means felt like I didn’t run the present — I felt like we labored collectively to make it. Clearly Ben is an expert tv producer and the greatest at it, however he was at all times inclusive of me and our committee and workers to verify it was the present that we needed to placed on, and that we had been happy with it. So the feeling for me was at all times that the Academy was revered and that Ben was the consummate collaborator, and so considerate and inventive and introduced a brand new vitality and vibe to the present.

Clearly a whole lot of issues needed to be modified for COVID issues, however do you are feeling like the present has been reinvented for a brand new period?

Mason: I believe you may say that, and I believe Ben completely introduced one thing that hadn’t been carried out by us or some other awards present that I’m conscious of. The performances in the spherical had been particular, the host interplay was distinctive and rethought. Ben has carried out a masterful job of taking what the Grammys have been and constructing on it.