Grammy COVID Precautions Add Millions in Production Costs

Grammy Awards government producer Ben Winston and his crew have taken a refreshingly glass-half-full method to staging the large present this 12 months. “Somewhat than saying, ‘Oh, what can’t now we have?,’ we’re specializing in what we are able to do,” he instructed Selection earlier this month. “We now have 25 of the best artists in the world, the best manufacturing crew I can probably put collectively, an incredible venue and a three-and-a-half-hour slot on the No. 1 community in America: How will we make this unbelievable?’”

However their optimism can also be in full acknowledgement of how tough and, not least, costly it’s to carry such an occasion underneath COVID restrictions.

The present shall be held on Sunday in and across the Los Angeles Conference Middle with out the same old viewers: There shall be 4 phases surrounded by a small gathering of fellow performers, nominees and their friends, with a couple of segments happening outside. However any cash the present is likely to be saving from the scaled-down method is much outweighed by the expense and complexity of the mandatory security precautions.

“Oh man, it’s costing approach greater than ordinary!,” Recording Academy interim president/CEO Harvey Mason jr. tells Selection. “I don’t have an actual quantity, however the COVID protocol alone is tens of millions and tens of millions of {dollars}, and there’s different issues in play: making an attempt to do that in an atmosphere the place now we have extra space for performances and [distancing], and after I say COVID protocol, that’s simply the testing. Altering the date” — from Jan. 31 to March 14, because of a late-year COVID spike in Southern California — “was costly too,” he continues, “however we felt that was actually vital as a result of we didn’t need to threat anybody’s well being over a TV present.”

Jack Sussman, CBS’ government VP of specials, music and dwell occasions, tells Selection, “Wanting the Tremendous Bowl, the Grammys are as massive and complicated because it will get as a manufacturing. Ben Winston and this crew actually figured this out. Among the artists requested for extra protections and we would like them to really feel secure. For instance, we’ve created venue areas for expertise with solely one-way entry which helps guarantee that no one crosses paths with individuals who aren’t in the identical pod.”

Reps for the Recording Academy declined to supply figures, however one government with data of current awards exhibits tells Selection {that a} smaller music-related one spent round $1.5 million on COVID testing, and gave a conservative estimate for the Grammys of round $2.5 million (based mostly on a conservative common of $75 per take a look at for 2 weeks, and together with the personnel administering the take a look at and the lab charges), though Mason’s remark suggests the sum could also be considerably extra. Some artists’ groups additionally insist on fast exams on-site for the artist’s arrival, which may add as much as an extra $500,000.

Granted, the artists are working with a lot smaller crews than they’d have in 2019 and lots of arrive on-site camera-ready. Nonetheless, some artists are rolling comparatively deep: a supply tells Selection one main artist is coming to a pre-taped efficiency with a crew of eight (together with administration, inventive director, stylist and others), in addition to their musicians.

And regardless that plenty of the Grammy performances are pre-recorded, the identical protocol needed to be maintained. “COVID testing not low-cost, and so they must have it,” the chief says. “It’s a really profitable enterprise proper now, and I don’t count on it to go away with the vaccine.”

Together with numerous different intangibles, merely navigating the venue is a time-consuming and costly proposition as nicely. Patrick Menton, the Grammys’ expertise producer, tells Selection, “Everyone seems to be examined each 48 hours, everybody has to put on PPE or face shields, there’s no consuming and consuming, all of us have to remain six to eight ft away from one another, there’s no yelling, there’s pipe and draping in the hallways to ensure there’s one-way site visitors,” he pauses to catch his breath. “We’ve spent numerous hours ensuring that safely is the number-one precedence.”

And that’s for the individuals who have already run the gauntlet of really getting on-site. Mason, who says he’s been on the conference each day for the previous couple of weeks, says, “You get examined earlier than you come anyplace close to the constructing, and when you get to the constructing, there’s one other take a look at. Then, there are zones you may go into — and zones you can’t — and completely different testing for each zone. There are numerous steps in place to guarantee that nobody right here has COVID, and if somebody did, we might have very particular pointers round who that particular person got here into contact with, and what zones they have been in.”

And it’s not as if the performers live in a sealed room after they’re not on website; these are busy performers. “An artist or presenter could also be engaged on one other challenge the place they’re examined, however is that take a look at inside the protocol for [the Grammys]?,” one government with data of awards-show protocol tells Selection. “Will the artist be touring? What number of days every week are they rehearsing, and the place? How many individuals shall be attending these rehearsals?”

Then, in fact, there’s the deeply advanced matter of insurance coverage. “The prices are considerably astronomical,” one government with data of live-event insurance coverage tells Selection. “But when COVID protection is obtainable and bought by a manufacturing firm, in order to really pay a declare, a claimant would want to determine that they really received COVID on the occasion, which insurers take a look at on a claim-by-claim foundation, contemplating elements like whether or not the person went out to dinner or to a bar or some other place inside particular time frames — it’s very tough to show the place an individual truly received COVID. And for productions corporations, there are much more prices to think about: If somebody on their workers does take a look at constructive, they might must cowl paid sick depart and persevering with bills for workers which may be at a lodge, and so they have to switch that worker whereas nonetheless paying the [positive-tested] worker.”

This government additionally notes the ballooning prices that distancing brings, reminiscent of further automobile leases to cut back the variety of individuals inside, further trailers wanted for places of work and so forth.

And but, amid the problems and expense, the present will go on. The formidable further expense “will completely impression us, similar to it’s impacted so many different companies and establishments,” Mason says. “However the Academy is constructed to have the ability to maintain one thing like this, and we’ve finished sound monetary planning in order that now we have the flexibility to climate a 12 months the place now we have a downturn.

“I’m very pleased with the present and I’m optimistic that we’ll have one thing very particular on Sunday,” he concludes. “Music is a good alternative for individuals to start out therapeutic, and supply some hope.”

The Grammy Awards will air dwell on CBS on Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.