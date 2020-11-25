Grammy Immersive Audio Award Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

In a uncommon prevalence, there was one class really lacking from the 63rd Grammy Awards when the nominations have been introduced on Tuesday morning: Finest Immersive Audio Album.

In an announcement, the Recording Academy defined that the committee that judges the award, which primarily acknowledges superior sound high quality, was unable to meet collectively in an appropriate and secure atmosphere with the suitable high-end audio tools.

“Due to issues attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nominations for the 63rd Grammys for Finest Immersive Audio Album might be introduced subsequent 12 months as well as to (and individually from) the sixty fourth Grammy nominations within the class,” the assertion reads. “The judging of the entries on this class has been postponed till such time that we’re ready to meet in a means that’s applicable to decide the various codecs and configurations of the entries and is secure for the committee members.”

Previously generally known as Finest Encompass Sound Album, the class was renamed in 2019 to Finest Immersive Audio Album to embrace the various immersive codecs past encompass sound and to replicate evolving expertise.

The award acknowledges the engineer(s) and producer(s) together with the artist. The posthumous Ray Charles duet assortment “Genius Loves Firm” was the primary album to win the award when it was initiated in 2005. Previous winners have included “The Beatles: Love” and “Dire Straits: Brothers In Arms – twentieth Anniversary Version.”

The total listing of nominations may be discovered right here. Beyonce led with 9, adopted by six apiece for Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa. The winners for the 2021 Finest Immersive Audio Album award might be introduced on the 2022 present.