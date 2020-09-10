Grammy Museum Streaming Service to Kick Off With Billie Eilish Program

The Grammy Museum has introduced plans for a brand new streaming service, to be referred to as “COLLECTION:dwell,” that may make a wealth of the filmed interviews and performances within the museum’s archives out there for public viewing for the primary time, together with livestreams and different new content material collected remotely as pandemic circumstances hold the ability closed. The platform might be unveiled Sept. 17.

First up as recent materials on launch day: a dialog with Billie Eilish, her producer/co-writer Finneas and composer Hans Zimmer about making a title tune for the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.” This new convo will be a part of a wide-ranging and revealing chat Eilish and Finneas did in particular person in 2019 on the Grammy Museum on the brand new service. The brand new interview goes up Thursday, Sept, 17 at midnight and could be seen right here.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this new sequence,” Eilish mentioned in an announcement, “and to assist the Grammy Museum, a spot that had such a big impact on us rising up.”

“COLLECTION:dwell” might be a subscription service, at a value of $2.99 a month or $29.99 for a full 12 months. Free three-day trials are being provided to pattern the museum’s on-line wares.

Beforehand, not one of the museum’s interviews or performances have been out there for viewing outdoors of the downtown L.A. facility itself. Early within the pandemic, the museum started placing choose programming on-line for the primary time, and that content material will now migrate over to the brand new subscription service.

On launch day Sept, 17, moreover the brand new and archived Eilish/Finneas talks, “COLLECTION:dwell” will put up beforehand unreleased “interviews and/or performances” (that are which weren’t instantly recognized) with Selena Gomez, the Avett Brothes, Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, Black Pumas and Tones and I. In addtion, archival applications might be added from dozens of artists or music trade figures together with Quentin Tarantino, Barbra Streisand, Alan Menken, Brilliant Eyes, Burt Bacharach, Panic! on the Disco, Ava Max, Yola, X Ambassadors, Ken Ehrlich, Graham Nash, Donovan, Alessia Cara, Don Was, Trey Anastasio, Low-cost Trick, Melanie Martinez and plenty of extra.

The next week, on Sept. 24, there’ll be recent content material from BTS, Tame Impala, Rufus Wainwright, Fragrance Genius with Blake Mills, Sparks, the Conflict and Treaty, Sam Fischer and the mixture of Poo Bear, Dennis Quaid and Jared Gutstadt.

“Making a streaming possibility for our programming was at all times part of our strategic strategy,” mentioned Michael Sticka, the Grammy Museum’s president, “however COVID-19 introduced it to the forefront. We glance ahead to persevering with to develop this platform, even after we re-open our doorways to the bodily museum.”