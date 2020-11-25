Grammy Nominations 2021: How to Watch, Livestream 2021 Announcement

The 2021 Grammy Award nominees will probably be introduced on Tuesday at midday ET/9 a.m. PT, courtesy of Recording Academy interim president Harvey Mason Jr., particular visitors Dua Lipa and Imogen Heap and different presenters.

The one-hour livestreamed occasion will air on Grammy.com, in addition to on the Recording Academy’s social media platforms. CBS All Entry and Pluto TV may also stream the announcement.

Extra artists collaborating on this yr’s ceremony embrace Christian music singer Lauren Daigle, nation music singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton, Nigerian Afropop signer Yemi Alade, classical violinist Nicola Benedetti and regional Mexican singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar. “CBS This Morning’s” Gayle King and “The Discuss” host Sharon Osbourne may also seem on the occasion.

Following the livestream, the whole checklist of all 84 classes will probably be out there on each Grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s social media.

The announcement will embrace nominees for a number of main classes, together with the Grammy’s Large 4: greatest new artist, album of the yr, report of the yr and tune of the yr, which Billie Eilish swept final yr, changing into the primary lady to achieve this. This yr, feminine artists are probably to make up a big portion of the nominees, together with Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé for “Savage,” Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” and Dua Lipa for her chart-topping “Future Nostalgia.” Different artists probably to garner nods embrace The Weeknd (“After Hours”), Girl Gaga (“Chromatica”) and Doja Cat (“Sizzling Pink”).

The 63rd Grammy Awards is ready to be broadcast on CBS Jan. 31. Whereas the format of the present has not but been introduced, Mason advised Selection in a September interview that the awards present is trying towards a very reside occasion on the Staples Middle with a restricted variety of attendees. Though an viewers is changing into more and more unlikely with skyrocketing coronavirus circumstances within the U.S., Mason mentioned the present would take into account including digital components and reside performances from varied places.