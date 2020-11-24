Grammy Nominations: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa Lead 2021 Nominees

Beyoncé leads the contenders for the 2021 Grammy Awards with 9 — an unexpectedly excessive profile, provided that the famous person didn’t even launch a brand new album through the eligibility interval. Her wealth of nods is adopted by six apiece for Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa.

Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes fame, was shut behind that grouping with 5 nominations for her solo debut. Incomes 4 every have been returning Grammy queen Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Justin Bieber, jazz pianist John Beasley and classical producer David Frost.

Anybody on the lookout for The Weeknd’s identify amid that pack, or lesser rewarded runners-up, want look no additional. Regardless of being broadly predicted to dominate the nominations for the 63rd annual Grammys, the pop-R&B famous person’s “Blinding Lights” single and “After Hours” album racked up zero mentions, in what is certain to go down as some of the stunning full shutouts in fashionable Grammy historical past.

Beyoncé will probably be competing towards herself within the marquee document of the 12 months class. She’s nominated there each for “Black Parade,” a one-off single that was the one piece of recent music she launched as a solo artist this previous 12 months, and “Savage,” the Megan Thee Stallion observe on which she made a featured look. Whereas the majority of her 9 nominations got here for these two songs, she’s additionally up for 2 video spinoffs from her work on the “Lion King” film remake (the companion album for which was nominated final 12 months): her unique movie “Black Is King” and the music video for the “Lion King: The Present” observe “Brown Pores and skin Lady.”

Swift’s six nominations embrace 5 for her “Folklore” album or its “Cardigan” single and one for her collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber on an unique track for the movie model of “Cats.” Her haul marks a return to Grammy favor after what was seen as snubs on another post-“1989” efforts, just like the mere one nomination she acquired for the “Status” album two years in the past. Final 12 months, “Lover” acquired three, however the extremely coveted album of the 12 months class was not amongst them. “Folklore” does return her to that prime album class. If she wins — and with The Weeknd out of the way in which —her path is way clearer), she is going to change into the primary girl ever to win album of the 12 months thrice, having beforehand achieved it for “1989” and “Fearless.”

Swift’s rivals within the album of the 12 months class embrace a few nominees who have been closely favored to contend there — Dua Lipa and Put up Malone — together with 5 extra that ranged from slight upsets to finish stunners: Coldplay, Jhené Aiko, Jacob Collier, HAIM and Black Pumas.

The document of the 12 months class finds Beyoncé dealing with competitors from Black Pumas, Doja Cat, Eilish, Lipa, Malone, DaBaby That includes Roddy Ricch, and, as beforehand talked about, herself, as Megan Thee Stallion’s featured visitor.

The information was a lot better for BTS, who can have a good time that one of many indisputably hugest music acts on the earth lastly enters the pantheon of Grammy nominees, with a finest pop duo/group efficiency nod for the Ok-pop group’s first single sung totally in English, “Dynamite.”

The track of the 12 months class duplicates the document of the 12 months nods in 4 situations — for Beyoncé, Eilish, Lipa and Malone — whereas including nominations for Swift, Ricch (contending right here as a solo artist, versus his visitor shot with DaBaby within the different class), H.E.R. and JP Saxe That includes Julia Michaels.

Movie star nominees who might not essentially have anticipated to choose up a Grammy nomination on a day when The Weeknd acquired none vary from Renée Zellweger, a shock nominee within the conventional pop vocal area for her “Judy” album (a quasi-soundtrack to the Judy Garland biopic of the identical identify), to Ronan Farrow, Rachel Maddow and Flea, who will contend towards each other within the spoken phrase class for studying their audiobooks.

Lipa and Malone are the one two artists fielding contenders in all three of the highest all-genre classes open to them (document, track and album). Final 12 months, Eilish swept all three of these and extra apart from, though the same commandeering of all three classes by Malone or Lipa this 12 months could also be a more durable order to drag off.

In one of the best new artist class, there is no such thing as a front-runner fairly as a lot of a clear-cut shoo-in as Eilish was final 12 months, though Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat will probably be seen as main the pack by advantage of the truth that they’re the one two among the many eight contenders to even have landed a nomination in one of many different prime all-genre classes. They’re joined within the class by Bridgers — whose whole of 4 general nominations may be seen as boosting her possibilities right here — plus Noah Cyrus, Ingrid Andress, Chika, D Smoke and Kaytranada. (Ricch would have been a number one contender for finest new artist if not for being ineligible due to having gained a Grammy for a earlier featured look earlier than his debut album got here out.)

Among the many superstars who fielded modest tallies (however not as modest as The Weeknd’s) have been Girl Gaga and Harry Kinds, who landed two apiece for his or her high-profile tasks. Kinds and Gaga face one another in one of the best pop vocal album class, the place the competitors entails Swift, Lipa and Bieber. Kinds can also be nominated for finest pop solo vocal efficiency, a class that pits him towards Lipa, Swift, Eilish, Doja Cat and Bieber. Gaga’s different nomination is available in pop duo/group, the place her duet with Ariana Grande on “Rain on Me” will compete towards BTS, Swift/Bon Iver, Bieber/Quavo, and the all-star quartet of J Balvin, Lipa, Dangerous Bunny & Tainy.

Getting one of the best critiques of the 12 months didn’t at all times translate to Grammy nominations, particularly when it got here to veteran artists, who usually should not have the sort of showings they used to on the Grammys. Bob Dylan’s “Tough and Rowdy Methods” didn’t yield a single nomination. Fiona Apple’s “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” the very best rated album of the 12 months on Metacritic, which was predicted prematurely by many to be a near-lock for album of the 12 months, needed to accept three nominations within the rock and various divisions.

For anybody eager to take situation with any Academy timidity in not nominating “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, maintain off on that for a 12 months: Cardi B reportedly determined to not submit the one this 12 months as a result of she’d slightly it contend when her album is out and eligible presently subsequent 12 months, slightly than splitting her tally — and apparently she’ll be allowed to try this, because the single has had as a lot impression after the cutoff date as earlier than.

There’s in all probability no such “we didn’t submit it” clarification, although, for the shutouts suffered not simply by The Weeknd and Dylan however another artists who have been predicted to have a very good shot at at the very least some nominations, like Alicia Keys (the 2020 Grammys host), the Chicks (who swept the highest three classes the final time they’d an album out, even when that was 14 years in the past), Infantile Gambino (a giant winner two years in the past), Summer time Walker, Run the Jewels, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Jason Isbell, Moses Sumney, Fragrance Genius, the 1975, Blackpink and Charli XCX. (For a deeper dive into The Weeknd’s extremely unexpected “snub” and different laments, learn right here.)

In the meantime, there may be a complete digital In Memoriam section embedded inside these Grammy nominations, as John Prine, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke and Leonard Cohen all picked up posthumous nods.

For the entire checklist of Grammy nominations, click on right here.