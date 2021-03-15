Grammy Pre-Telecast Gives Megan Thee Stallion, Fiona Apple Early Wins

A Grammy pre-telecast “premiere ceremony” had a lot of the day’s awards being given out hours earlier than the kickoff to the prime-time telecast, however left loads of suspense about what would occur on the air, as the entire front-runners misplaced at the very least one award within the early going, and upsets dominated the afternoon.

Double winners within the afternoon included Fiona Apple, John Prine and Keytranada, none of whom are up for additional awards later within the night.

In the meantime, among the main contenders for the large nighttime awards — Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Beyonce — all fell in need of profitable in at the very least one already-announced class, making these forthcoming high honors nonetheless troublesome to foretell.

Beyonce did win two within the afternoon, although — together with for finest rap efficiency for “Savage (Remix),” an honor she shared with Megan Thee Stallion, who confirmed up for a digital acceptance speech in a state finest described as past ecstatic.

“Thanks, Lord. God is the primary particular person I wish to thank,” stated Megan, flush with pleasure as screams have been heard within the background. “Grandma, thanks,” she stated, “for making me cease music to complete college.”

Though Beyonce shouldn’t be attending, shut consideration can be paid to which awards she does and doesn’t decide up Sunday, as she is in line to turn out to be essentially the most awarded feminine artist in Grammy historical past if she picks up wins from a majority of her 9 nominations. Within the afternoon portion, she went two for 4 — profitable for music video (for “Brown Pores and skin Lady”) in addition to for rap-sung collaboration with Megan. She misplaced music movie (to “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”) and R&B track (to Robert Glasper and H.E.R. for “Higher Than I Imagined”).

Apple, who didn’t present up just about to just accept her awards, received in two of the three classes the place she was nominated, various album (“Fetch the Bolt Cutters”) and rock efficiency (“Shameika”). Apple did lose for finest rock track, which went to a visibly flustered and delighted Brittany Howard.

A good friend of Apple posted an Instagram video on her behalf earlier about why the singer wouldn’t be attending, saying, ““It’s not as a result of I’m attempting to protest, regardless that I’ve issues with the Grammys… It’s simply often because I don’t wish to be on nationwide tv. I’m simply not made for that sort of stuff anymore. I wish to keep sober and I can’t try this sober. It doesn’t really feel protected to me, to be in that sort of publicity, scrutiny, comparability to individuals.” Her account later posted a message congratulating everybody who labored on “Bolt Cutters” together with her.

(For a whole listing of winners and nominees, click on right here.)

The Strokes appeared like essentially the most blase winners of the afternoon, once they first got here on display to just accept an award for finest rock album. Quickly, although, it turned evident that, of their pool room, they hadn’t truly heard the winner introduced. “Who received? Did we win?” they requested after many seconds flew by. At that time, a champagne cork flew, whilst they admitted, in profitable for his or her “The New Irregular” album, that “I really feel like we might have received primarily based on the identify alone.”

The Strokes weren’t the one ones to endure from technical difficulties, as among the winners’ speeches, like Snarky Pet’s, got here via with heavy digital distortion, and others’, like Brandi Carlile, have been considerably damaged up. These snafus have been counterbalanced by the higher pleasure heard within the background of many of those speeches than is often skilled when the pre-telecast winners step as much as settle for in particular person at a largely empty L.A. Conference Middle corridor.

An upset occurred in two out of three nation classes. Vince Gill, who didn’t seem, received finest nation solo efficiency for “When My Amy Prays” over a crop of extra broadly favored ladies. The Highwomen’s Brandi Carlile accepted for her and Natalie Hemby’s “fully astounding” win for finest nation track for “Crowded Desk,” in a class the place one other member of the group, Maren Morris, had additionally been up as a solo artist for “The Bones.”

Much less surprising was the large rating within the nation duo/group class by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, with the previous duo accepting for “10,000 Hours” whereas protesting that they have been actually shaking from the honour.

Ice-T, in accepting the metallic award for his group Physique Depend, admitted that Grammy significance is one thing you sweep off… till your identify is named. “No no no!” he exulted. “We all the time say, ‘Grammys — no matter.’ (Then) I’m nominated? Oh God, wow. We received!”

Swift and Lipa have been each nominated within the pop duo/group class — as was BTS. But the award went to Woman Gaga and Ariana Grande, whose “Rain on Me” was in any other case stiffed for nominations, which might clarify why they prevailed. right here. Neither performer confirmed as much as settle for the award. Presenter Jimmy Jam stumbled over Grande’s identify, then stated, “Lord A Jesus! Once I get her identify proper, I’ll go give this to her.”

Jam additionally promised to be a private supply service for one more award, John Legend’s for finest R&B album. “He truly lives proper across the nook from me, so I’ll drop it off at his home… socially distanced in fact,” Jam stated.

Profitable for up to date blues, Improbable Negrito was among the many only a few to confer with the pandemic. “I’m simply grateful to be alive. This has been a tough tough time for everybody out right here,” he stated, asking for “a second of silence for the half million which have handed” in America and thousands and thousands extra internationally. However he didn’t truly pause for any silence, lest the video workforce minimize him off.

The primary cuss phrase of the evening got here, simply as you’d anticipate, by the hands of a bluegrass artist. “Holy shit,” blurted Billy Strings, the quickest rising younger star of the style.

Prine posthumously received in each American roots classes, efficiency and track, for his final recorded quantity, “I Keep in mind Every little thing.” “To the followers, you span a number of generations now,” stated Fiona, spouse of the beloved singer/songwriter who died from COVID-19 final April, only a few months after getting a lifetime achievement salute on the earlier Grammys. “Thanks for persevering with to help John’s phrases and music on this planet.” “We love and miss you, Dad,” added Jack Prine.

One other late legend who was anticipated to be a contender, Leonard Cohen, misplaced out for a posthumous launch within the folks class to Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings.

Burna Boy might need received the award for many enthusiastic speech, as a crowd of supporters may very well be heard blowing out his microphone even from one other room. Accepting for finest international music album, he stated, “It is a huge win for my era of Africans all around the world. Irrespective of the place you might be, what you propose to do, you possibly can obtain it, as a result of you’re a king. Have a look at me now… Grammy award winner Burna Boy.”

Profitable within the musical theater album class for his preparations of Alanis Morissette’s music for “Jagged Little Capsule,” Tom Kitt spoke for the Broadway neighborhood in saying, “I can’t wait to be again on our levels with you once more.”

Billie Eilish and Finneas made historical past for selecting up the primary track from visible media award given to a tune from a film that has not been launched but. “No Time to Die” was additionally solely the second James Bond theme track to win in that class, following Adele’s “Skyfall.” “It was a dream to make this,” Eilish stated. “I’ve no phrases. I can’t imagine that is actual. I couldn’t imagine it was actual then.” Admitting that he was attempting to return in beneath the 30-second speech restrict, Finneas stated, “Thanks Billie for scripting this track with me. I really feel fortunate to be your brother.”

Producer of the yr went to Andrew Watt, who labored on albums by Dua Lipa and Publish Malone.

The multiply nominated Jacob Collier picked up one early award, for association with devices and vocals.

Secular performers had a giant presence within the Christian/gospel classes. Kanye West received his first Grammy for his spiritual materials — and his first in any respect in eight years — within the up to date Christian division for “Jesus Is King.” Dolly Parton shared in an award for gospel efficiency with Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music. And PJ Morton, of Maroon 5, picked up gospel album. The Fisk Jubilee Singers prevailed within the roots gospel class.

Hip-hop veteran Nas received for finest rap album. Although this was broadly anticipated, as far lesser recognized performers rounded out a class that didn’t embody any of in the present day’s high hip-hop stars, it was nonetheless Nas’ first Grammy ever.

Simply moments after John Prine received his two posthumous awards, his household, showing within the digital press room, hinted at a celebration of his life as soon as the pandemic is over. “There’s extra to return,” stated Fiona Whelan Prine.

The household stated they have been touched by the outpouring of affection and congratulations the late artist obtained on social media after the bittersweet win. “I feel it confirms what we knew to be true about John, that he was completely lovable,” stated Fiona. “Even at his most irritating, John was lovable. and he had this exceptional distinctive expertise, and people songs are a sworn statement to the person. I typically inform individuals if you wish to know the story of John Prine, begin studying the lyrics of the primary track and go all the best way to ‘I Keep in mind Every little thing.’ We’re so grateful to the followers.”

Prine died final yr on the age of 73 of issues attributable to COVID-19. He received a lifetime achievement award final yr, and can be part of tonight’s “In Memoriam” phase on the CBS Broadcast.

For a whole listing of winners thus far — which can be up to date through the telecast, which begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS — click on right here.