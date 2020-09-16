‘Grammy Salute’ to Include Brandi Carlile, Cynthia Erivo, Jason Isbell

Brandi Carlile, Cyndi Lauper, Cynthia Erivo, Yola and Laurie Anderson will likely be among the many stars paying tribute to honorees like John Prine, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Philip Glass, Chicago and Philip Glass in “Nice Performances: Grammy Salute to Music Legends,” set to air Oct. 16 on PBS.

The annual particular, now in its fifth yr, presents a fuller celebration of the Recording Academy’s lifetime achievement winners, after they’re acknowledged earlier within the yr in passing on the Grammys. The present is normally recorded earlier than a reside viewers, however this yr’s, in fact, will likely be filmed with the collaborating stars in distant areas.

Different performers on faucet for the present embrace Chris Isaak, the duo of Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Sam Moore, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Philip Bailey. Extra honorees embrace Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, mid-20th-century expertise agent Frank Walker and the 40-year government producer of the Grammy Awards telecast, producer Ken Ehrlich.

Set to air Oct, 16 at 9 p.m. ET (with variations in native listings), the particular makes use of a lot of the identical group that has produced the Grammys over time, minus honoree Ehrlich. David Wild is writing the particular, and David Horn is directing. Serving as producer is Mitch Owgang, with Horn and Branden Chapman on board as government producers and Terry Lickona and Chantel Sausedo as co-producers.

Presenters embrace John Legend, LL Cool J, Rhiannon Giddens, Henry Rollins, Don Was, Joe Mantegna and Greg Phillinganes.

Archival materials by the honorees will likely be featured as effectively. The complete record of recent tribute performances (with the lifetime winners’ names in daring):

Roberta Flack

“The First Time Ever I Noticed Your Face” — Carried out by Cynthia Erivo

“The place Is The Love” — Carried out by Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Chicago

“If You Depart Me Now” — Carried out by Philip Bailey

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

“Up Above My Head, I Hear Music In The Air” — Carried out by Yola

Isaac Hayes

“Soul Man” / “I Thank You” / “You Don’t Know Like I Know” / “Maintain On, I’m Comin’” / “You Received Me Hummin’” / “When One thing Is Fallacious With My Child” — Carried out by Sam Moore

Philip Glass

“Gee Whiz” — Carried out by Laurie Anderson

Frank Walker

“Your Cheatin’ Coronary heart” — Carried out by Chris Isaak

Ken Ehrlich

“Time After Time” — Carried out by Cyndi Lauper

John Prine

“Storm Home windows” — Carried out by Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires

“I Bear in mind All the pieces” — Carried out by Brandi Carlile