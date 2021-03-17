‘Grammy Salute to Sounds of Change,’ With Andra Day, Airs Tonight

Lately, the Grammy Awards have taken benefit of having so many high artists in a single place by taping a second present a day or two after the principle Grammy ceremony, all-star tributes to artists like Prince, Elton John, Stevie Marvel and others. Whereas this 12 months was completely different in some ways, they did it once more, however somewhat than honoring a single artist, the Grammys determined to embrace their latest variety agenda — evidenced by BMAC and honor “Sounds of Change — the long-lasting songs that impressed social change and left an eternal imprint on historical past.” Whereas the Grammy tributes normally air a number of weeks after the large present, this one is airing tonight, simply three days later, from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT.

The particular can be hosted by Frequent and embody appearances by Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Eric Church, D Smoke, Andra Day, Sheila E., Cynthia Erivo, the Estefans (Emily, Emilio and Gloria), John Fogerty, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Terrace Martin, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, LeAnn Rimes, and Chris Stapleton performing songs “which have seen us by way of the darkest hours and biggest triumphs,” in accordance to the announcement. Artists throughout genres will spotlight the tales behind, and ship private interpretations of, the highly effective music that impressed social justice and equality. Additionally, presenters from the worlds of leisure, artwork and activism will look again at some of essentially the most iconic Grammy performances and moments in historical past.

“A Grammy Salute To The Sounds Of Change” is produced by Jesse Collins Leisure. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are govt producers. Chantel Sausedo and Rob Paine are producers. Adam Blackstone serves because the musical director.

Whereas the 2021 Grammys suffered surprisingly low tv scores, creatively the present was extensively thought-about a triumph — a reimagining of what an awards present will be, notably throughout a pandemic. That includes an indoor in-the-round set-up, not in contrast to Jools Holland’s within the U.Okay., artists have been ready to watch one another as they carried out — which, contemplating the dearth of reside music for the final 12 months, was a uncommon luxurious afforded to the few and mighty. As well as, elaborate pre-taped performances allowed for the spectacle one would need from a music present.

There was loads of pizzaz and lots of prizes to go round as many successful artists walked house with one major-ish award every — Beyonce scored 4 (two for her characteristic on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage”), H.E.R. and Billie Eilish nabbed two a chunk and Meghan Thee Stallion had three. Democracy is clearly again. However it additionally left a way that there wasn’t a transparent frontrunner within the contest this 12 months — maybe a end result of how individuals’s music consumption has modified throughout a pandemic.