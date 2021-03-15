Grammy Surprises and Snubs – Variety

It’s actually not a lot of a stretch to count on a earlier 12 months’s huge Grammy winner to repeat the next 12 months, however Billie Eilish actually was shocked to win the Finest File class on the ceremony on Sunday night time: She began off her acceptance speech by going full Adele 2017, saying that Megan Thee Stallion truly deserved to win the award Billie herself had simply gained.

“That is actually embarrassing for me,” Eilish mentioned, taking the stage together with her brother and collaborator, Finneas. “Megan, lady, I used to be going to write down a speech about the way you deserve this, however then I used to be like, ‘There’s no manner they’re going to decide on me.’ I used to be like, ’It’s hers!’”“You deserve this. You had a 12 months that I feel is un-toppable,” Eilish continued. “You’re a queen. I wish to cry fascinated by how a lot I like you. You’re so lovely. You’re so gifted. You deserve all the things on the earth. Genuinely, this goes to her.”

Eilish, who swept the 2020 Grammys (and was Variety‘s 2019 Hitmaker of the Yr), conceded the stage so utterly to Megan — who was already the night time’s huge winner — that she spent lower than half as a lot time speaking about her personal win.“However I actually do recognize this,” Eilish concluded. “Thanks to the Academy… I like my group. Thanks to my brother, Finneas. Thanks for doing this. I like you, thanks.” The speech was greater than slightly paying homage to Adele attempting to present her Album of the Yr trophy to Beyonce in 2017.

However though an Eilish win was not a shock, the track itself — “All the pieces I Needed,” which is broadly about Eilish’s breakthrough 12 months that culminated within the 2020 Grammys — is an unlikely track to win File of the Yr. It’s spare, understated, hushed and melancholy. However win it did, and though Eilish solely launched three new songs within the eligibility interval, she gained Grammys for 2 of them: “All the pieces” and “No Time to Die,” her theme from a James Bond movie that also has not been launched.

However it was simply one in all a number of surprises from the 2021 Grammys. First amongst them, aside from the truth that Beyonce was truly there, was Megan Thee Stallion (a Variety cowl star final summer season) main the wins with three — whereas many anticipated her to have an excellent night time, few in all probability predicted that she can be the highest winner, with Finest New Artist, Finest Rap Track and Finest Rap Efficiency (the latter two for the remix of “Savage,” that includes Beyonce).

Elsewhere, trying on the Huge 4 classes, some individuals additionally appeared shocked that H.E.R.’s Black Lives Matter anthem, “I Can’t Breathe,” gained Track of the Yr, but it surely’s much less unlikely in mild of the truth that Infantile Gambino’s “This Is America” gained Finest Track and Finest File in 2019.

However the night’s greatest shock might have been how evenly break up it was, with Beyonce racking up 4 wins (two of them for her function “Savage”) and different huge nominees — Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Brittany Howard — taking house a one award every, however not an armload. Justin Bieber, up for 4 trophies, gained one as a featured artist on Dan and Shay’s “10,000 Hours.”

It was additionally stunning that Anderson .Paak beat out Drake for Finest Melodic Rap Efficiency, and that Fiona Apple racked up two wins for her revolutionary and difficult album, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters.”

Highwomen was a shock for finest nation track, successful over Maren Morris’ smash “The Bones,” and Vince Gill was an surprising winner for nation solo efficiency. And it was one thing of a shock that Andrew Watt — acknowledged for his work with Dua Lipa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Miley Cyrus, 5 Seconds of Summer time and Ozzy Osbourne — topped Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, The Chicks, FKA Twigs and Sia), but it surely’s additionally on level that the Academy acknowledged Watt’s exceptional versatility.

However the greatest shock of all could also be the truth that the Grammy winners checklist — which started at midday P.T. with the Premiere Ceremony for the entire awards that aren’t broadcast throughout the huge present — led off with a pair of victories for Canadian digital music artist Kaytranada, for Finest Dance Recording (for “10%”) and Finest Dance/Digital Album (for “Bubba”).

As all the time, nonetheless, there have been snubs — first and most prominently, the truth that the Weeknd, who’d had the sort of 12 months that normally ends in 4 or six Grammy wins, was not even nominated, however we’ve already mentioned that.

Coming away with out trophies on this night time have been 5-time nominee Roddy Ricch, 4-time nominee and Variety cowl star Phoebe Bridgers, and 4-time nominee DaBaby. Jhene Aiko, who was up for 3 awards together with Album of the Yr and additionally hosted the Premiere ceremony, got here away with no trophies as properly.

However everybody who’s nominated for a Grammy is a winner, and to maintain issues in perspective, let’s observe that veteran singer James Taylor gained Finest Conventional Pop Vocal Album with “American Customary,” a physique of labor that shares a reputation with a bathroom model.

See the total 2021 Grammy winners’ checklist proper right here.