Grammy Winner And Music Legend John Prine Is Dead At 73 From Coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to influence the world regardless of efforts at social distancing and prevention, and now a music legend has died. Grammy winner and frequent late night time visitor John Prine has died because of COVID-19. He was 73-years-old on the time of his passing.
John Prine’s demise follows his hospitalization on Thursday, March 26. His household revealed that he was intubated on the night of March 28 and continued to obtain care. Regardless of the care, his scenario was described as “vital” in a social media publish on Sunday, March 29.
A publicist for the household of John Prine confirmed his demise (by way of CNN) on April 7, saying this:
Sure, we are able to affirm on behalf of the Prine household — John died in the present day at Vanderbilt because of issues of Covid-19.
Famend as a rustic singer and songwriter, John Prine was nominated for 11 Grammys all through the course of his profession, going again so far as 1972 and with the newest nominations taking place in 2018. Of these 11 nominations, Prine gained twice. In each 1991 and 2005, he took dwelling the golden gramophone for Greatest Up to date People Album.
John Prine can be a well-known face to longtime viewers of the late night time TV circuit, going again so far as The Tonight Present with Jay Leno in 1995. Extra lately, he appeared on Late Night time with Seth Meyers, The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, and The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon. He additionally contributed to Saturday night time Stay very early within the present’s run, serving as musical visitor on SNL in 1976.
Apparently, John Prine truly labored with Stephen Colbert on two separate sequence. He first appeared on Colbert’s The Colbert Report whereas the comic was nonetheless starring in his personal Comedy Central Sequence, after which in 2016 and once more in 2018 on The Late Present.
Stephen Colbert honored Prine throughout his April 1 episode of The Late Present (produced at Colbert’s dwelling) with a video of their 2016 duet:
The duet was filmed on the Ed Sullivan Theater, the place The Late Present is produced, however by no means launched on the late night time present. The video was a becoming tribute to John Prine as a music legend and TV contributor.
Within the wake of John Prine’s passing, extra celebrities have taken to social media to show that he influenced lots of people over his a few years in music, together with Bruce Springsteen:
Bruce Springsteen was a musical peer of John Prine’s within the 1970s, in accordance with his tweet, and his tribute displays what the music group misplaced in Prine.
A rustic music star shared his ideas on Twitter as effectively:
In line with Toby Keith, he discovered lots about songwriting from John Prine, who was famend for his work in nation music.
One more musician joined the ranks of these remembering John Prine:
Sheryl Crow’s sentiment that John Prine’s songs will reside on is probably going one which his followers are feeling within the wake of his passing, and his music catalogue is in depth sufficient that his affect could also be felt for a protracted whereas but.
Sadly, John Prine is not the primary or solely celeb who has died because of the coronavirus pandemic. Whereas some, like Tom Hanks and Daniel Dae Kim, have been capable of make full recoveries, others weren’t fairly so lucky. The Twilight Zone actor Forrest Compton died earlier this month, as did That Factor You Do songwriter Adam Schlesinger and memorable Jaws actress Lee Fierro, amongst others.
Our ideas right here at CinemaBlend are with the chums, household, and family members of John Prine on this troublesome time.
