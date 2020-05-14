Grammy Winner Melissa Etheridge Reveals Her Son Beckett Cypher Is Dead At 21

Depart a Remark
Information has damaged that Beckett Cypher, the 21-year-old son of Grammy award winner and nominee Melissa Etheridge and Julie Cypher, has died on the age of 21. His mom was the primary to announce the information, revealing that her younger son’s demise got here as a part of the opioid disaster in the USA.
Melissa Etheridge had a deliberate live performance from residence on Wednesday of this week that was in the end abruptly cancelled in a message posted by her staff to Twitter. The singer later revealed on social media in a message to her followers that this was resulting from dropping her younger son Beckett Cypher following a battle with dependancy. The emotional put up learn:
Right now I joined the a whole lot of 1000’s of households who’ve misplaced family members to opioid dependancy. My son Beckett, who was simply 21, struggled to beat his dependancy and at last succumbed to it immediately. He can be missed by those that liked him, his household and pals. Me coronary heart is damaged. I’m grateful for many who have reached out with condolences and I really feel their love and honest grief.
The opioid epidemic has grow to be a disaster in American life. In 2017, greater than 70,00zero peope died from drug overdoses and of these, 68% have been associated to opioids in line with info from the CDC. It is grow to be sufficient of an issue in American life that consciousness advertisements about heroin use and different points have permeated occasions just like the Tremendous Bowl and extra. Even main celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis have admitted to coping with earlier issues with opioids.
Understanding there’s an issue seemingly would not make it any simpler for households coping with opioid dependancy. Beckett Cypher was certainly one of three children Melissa Etheridge and Julie Cypher within the nineties. Children rising up within the early 2000s are simply now approaching the age the place they’re making their method on this planet. Beckett Cypher was solely 21 on the time of his demise. It is devastating. I doubt it is one thing his household and pals will ever actually recover from.
Melissa Etheridge did go on to say within the put up about her son’s demise that the wrestle will at all times be there, however I hope she will grieve and get previous the purpose the place she blames a small a part of herself and might transfer on. She additionally famous:
We wrestle with what else we may have finished to avoid wasting him, and in the long run we all know he’s out of ache now. I’ll sing once more quickly. It has at all times healed me.
It has been a tough yr for everybody. There’s been demise seemingly round each nook, however anytime a younger life equivalent to Beckett’s is snuffed out, it hits notably exhausting. Our condolences exit to Melissa Etheridge, her former companion Julie Cypher and the remainder of the household presently.
Add Comment