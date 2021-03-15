Grammys 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Show

The 2021 Grammy Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Festivities formally start at 3 p.m. ET/ midday PT for the 63rd Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, the place over 70 Grammys might be awarded. It is going to function performances from a lot of this yr’s nominees, together with Burna Boy, Terri Lyne, Carrington + Social Science, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Igor Levit, Lido Pimienta, Poppy and Rufus Wainwright. Hosted by Jhene Aiko, the ceremony might be out there on Grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. The pre-show will instantly comply with at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT, offering purple carpet protection and interviews, and might be on Grammy.com and Fb Live.

Trevor Noah will host the primetime ceremony and have extra than simply star energy assist. To honor unbiased music venues, its staff— from New York’s Apollo Theater, Nashville’s Station Inn and Los Angeles’ Troubadour and Lodge Café — will current awards all through the night.

As many cross the one-year mark of no stay music, viewers can tune in to watch performances from the business’s greatest artists. Whether or not on the lookout for a sophisticated pop spectacle or a stripped-down serenade, the lineup caters to music followers all alongside the music spectrum. The present will function Unhealthy Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Child, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Put up Malone, Roddy Wealthy, Harry Kinds and Taylor Swift. As a substitute of the same old Staples Heart, the ceremony will broadcast from the Los Angeles Conference Heart. It is going to air once more for West Coast viewers at about 8:30 p.m. PT after the stay broadcast ends.

The Grammys have been initially set to kick off awards season on Jan. 31, however rescheduled due to the dire state of Los Angeles on the time. Reeling from the COVID-19 winter surge, roughly 200 folks have been dying every day the week of the Jan. 5 announcement.