Grammys 2021: Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift Win Big as Women Rule

“Music’s Largest Evening,” as the Grammy Awards are identified, went off and not using a hitch on Sunday evening (March 14). Hosted by Trevor Noah, and produced by a brand new crew led by “James Corden” government producer Ben Winston, there was an expectation of a extra modern strategy and look to an awards present, and the Grammys didn’t disappoint. That includes an indoor in-the-round set-up, not not like Jools Holland’s within the U.Okay., artists have been in a position to watch one another as they carried out — which, contemplating the dearth of stay music for the final 12 months, was a uncommon luxurious afforded to the few and mighty. As well as, elaborate pre-taped performances allowed for the spectacle one would need from a music present.

There was loads of pizzaz and loads of prizes to go round as many profitable artists walked house with one major-ish award every — Beyonce, H.E.R. and Billie Eilish nabbed two a chunk and Meghan Thee Stallion had three. Democracy is clearly again. But it surely additionally left a way that there wasn’t a transparent frontrunner within the contest this 12 months — maybe a results of how folks’s music consumption has modified throughout a pandemic.

Noah tried his hardest to maintain spirits excessive, and proved a greater than succesful host for an American awards present — and one which ran practically 4 hours.

The present kicked off with Harry Types, in leather-based and feathered boa, delivering a sultry, lounge-appropriate rendition of his Grammy-nominated music, “Watermelon Sugar.” He was adopted by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performing “Every part I Wished,” which is up for document and music of the 12 months. HAIM then proceeded to carry down the VIP-only home with “The Steps” off their album of the 12 months contender “Women in Music Pt. III.”

Certainly, it was all concerning the ladies in music from the beginning, with Megan Thee Stallion taking house the primary award of the evening for greatest new artist. Pushing again tears, MTS mentioned, “Each artist that was nominated for this award is so wonderful. It’s been a hell of a 12 months however we made it.”

Segments interspersed all through included mini-biographies of the marquee nominees, with Black Pumas up first. Contextualizing the lesser-known artists wasn’t all the time the printed’s high precedence so it was a welcome warm-up to their soulful efficiency of “Colours.” With DaBaby, who subsequent carried out his huge hit music “ROCKSTAR” accompanied by a violinist and gospel choir, viewers have been in a position to be taught concerning the low-key Atlanta rapper’s background and dedication to his daughter. Adorned in Chanel, DaBaby was joined by Roddy Ricch, who seems on the monitor, which additionally claims the consideration of 2020’s most streamed music throughout all codecs.

Proving the worldwide nature of at this time’s in style musicians, Unhealthy Bunny and Jhay Cortez took to a futuristic-looking stage setup for “DÁKITI.” Most performances have been pre-taped. Definitely Dua Lipa’s one-two punch of “Levitating” and “Don’t Begin Now” featured the type of advanced choreography that will profit from a number of takes however, as ever, the London-bred disco queen made all of it look easy.

A efficiency by the newly launched Silk Sonic, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, made its tv debut with “Go away The Door Open,” their retro-soul smash full with Nineteen Seventies garb and dance strikes.

Whereas award shows in the course of the broadcast have been few, every made its personal affect past the kudosfest as producers put the highlight on very important venues whose enterprise has been on pause for greater than a 12 months. Finest nation album was introduced by JT Grey of Nashville’s Station Inn, and awarded to Miranda Lambert for her album, “Wildcard.”

Chatting with reporters following her win, Lambert heaped reward on her fellow nominees. “These are all actually sturdy data,” she mentioned. “All of them I’m mates with and have identified for a very long time. I simply met Ingrid [Andress] and I respect what she does. … So to me, it felt like whoever gained, it was for Nashville.”

The award for greatest pop vocal album was introduced by Rachelle Erratchu of Los Angeles’ Troubadour (pictured under), which has hosted a number of performances by the class’s winner, Harry Types. “I really feel very grateful to be right here and honored to be amongst all of you,” mentioned Types throughout his acceptance speech, a portion of which was bleeped out however consisted of one thing alongside the strains of “all of the nominees are fucking wonderful.”

In between, Taylor Swift carried out a medley of songs from her stellar “Folklore” — ” Cardigan,” “August” and “Willow” — accompanied by producers Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dressner.

Highly effective performances adopted, together with “Black Like Me” by Mickey Guyton, “Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert and “The Bones” by Maren Morris, accompanied by John Mayer on guitar. But it surely was the in memoriam phase, which featured Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak performing “Lengthy Tall Sally” and “Good Golly” in honor of Little Richard; Lionel Richie performing “Girl” as a tribute to Kenny Rogers; Brandi Carlile paying homage to John Prine with “I Bear in mind Every part”; and Brittany Howard and Chris Martin dueting on Gerry Marsden’s You’ll By no means Stroll Alone,” that drove house within the unfathomable loss that the music enterprise has skilled, with practically 1,000 deaths, many as a result of COVID pandemic.

In stark distinction to that somber second was the extremely anticipated efficiency by Megan Thee Stallion, whose “Savage” options Beyonce and gained a Grammy earlier within the day. Queen Bey was really in attendance for the Grammys, sporting all black, masked and seated together with her husband Jay-Z, so it was a disgrace that the 2 couldn’t come collectively to carry out on the stage.

Cardi B greater than made up the gawk together with her efficiency of “Up” adopted by the censor-challenging “WAP.” Late sufficient in this system in order that it’s airing after 10 p.m. on the East Coast, the risque performances began with an enormous stiletto that featured fluttering greenback payments and an enormous purple mattress. Each Cardi and MTS, who joined for the second half of the efficiency, have been outfitted in space-age one-pieces and flanked by dancers. A faucet dancing second took the efficiency excessive, solely reinforcing the 2 artists’ standing on the high of the rap recreation.

One other artist reaching inventive and business heights, Dua Lipa took house greatest pop vocal album for “Future Nostalgia,” introduced by fellow album of the 12 months contenders Jhene Aiko and Jacob Collier. Of the pandemic smash, Lipa mentioned, “‘Future Nostalgia’ has modified my life in so some ways. I felt actually jaded on the finish of my final album, like I needed to make unhappy music. Happiness is one thing that all of us deserve and want in our lives.”

Lil Child’s “The Greater Image” was one other program pivot to points way more necessary than crimson carpets and trophies. Launched along with the “Black Lives Matter” marches that befell everywhere in the world, the rapper carried out the music joined by “Insecure” star Kendrick Sampson, Women’s March cofounder Tamika Mallory and Atlanta rapper Killer Mike.

Profitable for music of the 12 months was H.E.R. for “I Can’t Breathe.” Written by Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, it too was a musical assertion in response to the unrest that adopted the loss of life of Goerge Floyd by the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement officials. Chatting with reporters backstage, H.E.R. mentioned of timing of the award: “It actually means the world. After we wrote the music it got here from a dialog and we truthfully have been coming from the angle of our personal private emotions, after which it become being a part of the motion and being part of historical past.I feel the music goes to be a stamp in time and persons are going to consider this music once they consider George Floyd or Breonna Taylor. All of those folks we’re nonetheless preventing for.”

The remainder of the awards rolled out in comparatively fast succession however included the most important names of the evening. Choosing up greatest R&B efficiency was Beyonce, who broke the document for many Grammys gained by a feminine artist when she claimed her twenty eighth for “Black Parade.” Stated Beyonce from the stage: “It’s been such a troublesome time so I needed to only uplift and encourage and rejoice all the attractive Black queens and kings who’ve been inspiring me and the entire world.”

Additionally breaking a document was Taylor Swift, profitable album of the 12 months for the third time in her profession. Thanking her collaborators, and declaring, “I had the perfect time writing songs with you in quarantine,” the “imaginary world” they created traveled far past the COVID-restricted confines of their inventive area.

Talking of Swift, fellow victor Jacob Collier mentioned “Folklore” is one in all his favourite albums. “To be sincere, that album for me is one which I listened to in a single go,” he instructed digital reporters backstage. “The temper that it conveys and the sensation inside … It’s what’s so particular about Taylor — who I’ve been a fan of for years — stripping away the layers and doing one thing so weak and so intimate and so significant. I feel she is completely improbable and that album is fantastic.”

BTS’ “Dynamite” has develop into one of the ubiquitous songs of the previous 12 months and, within the course of, launched the Okay-pop group to untold hundreds of thousands everywhere in the world, so it’s no shock that Winston saved it for one of many final performances of the present. The ultimate bow went to Roddy Ricch, who carried out his two hits, “The Field” and “Heartless,” though he was in the end shut out of the 5 awards he was nominated for.

Lastly, the document of the 12 months award was introduced by Ringo Starr to Billie Eilish for “Every part I Wished,” her second win of the evening following an earlier declare of greatest music utilized in visible media for the theme music to “No Time to Die.” Standing alongside her brother and producer Finneas, himself a seven-time Grammy winner, Eilish lavished reward on fellow nominee Meghan Thee Stallion, as has develop into ever extra customary at Grammys ceremonies.

Dua Lipa mentioned she was “Actually grateful for the popularity” and “over the moon” for her pop vocal award. “There was numerous feminine empowerment and plenty of ladies profitable awards tonight, and so it’s been completely wonderful to be alongside all of that and really feel that vitality.”

Placing all of it into perspective, Types mentioned within the press room: “I really feel extremely fortunate to get to work in music and make music as my job on daily basis and that is extremely candy icing on the cake of what I get to do on daily basis. I need to thank my followers for giving me an atmosphere to be free to make music that I need to make. I really feel very very fortunate tonight.”