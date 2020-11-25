Grammys: BTS Gets First Major Nomination

BTS earned its first main Grammy nomination on Tuesday, with members of the band sharing their reside response to listening to the information on the group’s Twitter account.

Members V, Jung Kook, RM and Jimin are sitting on the sofa watching the Grammy nominations within the 19-second clip. V expresses shock as the opposite three leap to their toes with pleasure for his or her nomination in the most effective pop duo/group efficiency class.

Different nominees this yr shared related reactions on-line after listening to the excellent news. Greatest new artist and report of the yr nominee Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her Grammy nominations by giving again.

The rapper shared a hyperlink to her new album “Good Information” and requested Twitter followers to share their Cashapp usernames for an opportunity to win cash. “Hotties let’s have a good time the Grammy nominations and my new album,” she mentioned within the submit.

Hotties let’s have a good time the GRAMMY nominations and my new album!!! Drop your cashapp and #GoodNewsMegan to win some $$$

Stream Good Information right here: (https://t.co/i4RoBhDE0p) pic.twitter.com/SAyZDjMxLr — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 24, 2020

Previous to the announcement of the massive 4 Grammy awards, she had additionally racked up two nominations for finest rap efficiency and finest rap music, marking her first-ever nods by the celebrated present.

😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/GNWkQaxINH — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 24, 2020

Rapper Roddy Ricch tied for the second most nominations this yr with six nods, behind solely Beyoncé’s 9. He despatched a tweet acknowledging the popularity and saying, “Thank U God & all my followers.”

BIG 6! Thank U God & all my followers 🙌🏽 — Roddy Ricch (@RoddyRicch) November 24, 2020

Jhené Aiko, nominated for album of the yr and two different awards, shared her pleasure by thanking the Recording Academy and sharing a gif to specific her emotions. Her efficiency of “Lightning & Thunder” alongside John Legend was additionally nominated, main Legend to share his ideas on Aiko’s newest album.

“Congratulations to @JheneAiko on ALL of her nominations,” he wrote. “Thanks for together with me on this report!”

Congratulations to @JheneAiko on ALL of her nominations! Thanks for together with me on this report! https://t.co/cupqvbXTwV — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 24, 2020

With 4 nominations — together with finest new artist — Phoebe Bridgers appeared confused when she lastly shared her response on Tuesday. “I simply wakened what,” she posted, seemingly unprepared for the quantity of recognition her music had garnered.

I simply wakened what — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) November 24, 2020

And considerably auspiciously, simply the day after Dan + Shay celebrated 10,000 hours for the reason that launch of “10,000 Hours,” the music earned a finest nation duo/group efficiency nomination. “OMG GRAMMY NOMINATION FOR #10KHOURS,” the duo tweeted.

See different reactions to the announcement of the Grammy nominations under:

THANK YOU SO MUCH @RecordingAcad @youasidepiece. I hope they’ve a vaccine so I can put on a cool outfit in public once more. But when not I received my mother able to bedazzle my masks. pic.twitter.com/r0kAfpvBHl — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) November 24, 2020