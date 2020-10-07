GRAMMYS: How Pandemic is Impacting Visual Media Contenders

World circumstances make this yr’s Grammy voter selections within the visual-media classes considerably tougher to foretell, partly as a result of so many people have been staying house watching tv.

So whereas some rating nominees are prone to come from late-2019 releases — together with Hildur Guðnadóttir’s Oscar-winning “Joker,” together with fellow Oscar nominees John Williams’ “StarWars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Thomas Newman’s “1917,” Randy Newman’s “Marriage Story” and Alexandre Desplat’s “Little Girls” — last selections may simply embrace streaming content material which, whereas eligible, has not often made the nominations listing.

Terence Blanchard’s rating for Netflix’s “Da 5 Bloods” is a robust candidate, as are latest Emmy winners like Labrinth’s “Euphoria,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ “Watchmen,” each on HBO, and Ludwig Göransson’s “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus.

A bit tougher to foretell: the alternatives for compilation soundtrack, the class that features track scores. Excessive on the listing is the album for Disney’s “Frozen 2,” certainly one of final yr’s top-grossing movies, whose album is nonetheless topping the soundtrack charts 10 months later.

The remainder of the class is large open, and will embrace the jazzy songs for Netflix’s “The Eddy”; the Rodney Jerkins-produced “The Excessive Word”; the Justin Timberlake-led “Trolls World Tour”; and albums from Fox’s “Empire,” and Hulu’s “Excessive Constancy” and “Little Fires All over the place.” Renée Zellweger’s Oscar-winning efficiency as “Judy” may very well be a Grammy contender, too, if voters need to reward her vocal impression of Garland.

Equally, the track class will doubtless draw from the late-2019 launch schedule, notably the Oscar-nominated “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2” and “Stand Up” from “Harriet,” sung by Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo, respectively.

Extra intriguing are what Grammy voters would possibly select from this yr’s choices, beginning with the most well-liked, Billie Eilish’s theme from the still-unreleased James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” which shot into the highest 20 upon its launch in February.

Three songs from extensively seen documentaries additionally loom massive: Taylor Swift’s “Solely the Younger” from Netflix’s Swift doc “Miss Americana”; Janelle Monáe’s “Turntables” from Amazon’s voter-suppression doc “All In: The Struggle for Democracy”; and Mary J. Blige’s “See What You’ve Executed” from the prison-sterilization doc “Stomach of the Beast.”

By no means rely out Diane Warren, whose final Grammy win was 24 years in the past. She has “Free,” sung by Charlie Puth within the Disney Plus movie “The One and Solely Ivan.”

And “Rocket to the Moon,” Cathy Ang’s track from Netflix’s animated “Over the Moon,” is additionally eligible.