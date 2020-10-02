Grammys’ Producer of the Year (Non-Classical): 8 Worthy Contenders

The Grammy for producer of the yr (non-classical) is often not introduced on tv, neither is it prone to present up in any headlines on nominations morning — though one questioning gender disparity may be known as for — however of all the dozens of Grammy awards outdoors the “huge 4” basic area, the class could also be the most consultant of the yr in music. Honoring the songsmiths and sonic wizards behind some of the yr’s most spectacular — and infrequently ubiquitous — sounds, listed below are eight deserving contenders for the 2021 prize.(*8*)

Jack Antonoff

Regardless of a number of years as a signature collaborator for everybody from Taylor Swift to Lorde and St. Vincent, Antonoff solely acquired his first producer nom final yr. However this time round he’s arguably assembled a stronger physique of eligible work, from a number of songs on Swift’s “Folklore” to the Chicks’ comeback album “Gaslighter.”(*8*)

Benny Blanco

Blanco had amassed an arsenal of huge singles in the years earlier than he snagged his first producer of the yr nomination in 2017, and whereas his work from the previous 12 months might have much less of the chart-topping firepower than normal, he notched triumphs with FKA Twigs’ “Mary Magdalene” and “Unhappy Day,” in addition to Halsey’s “Ashley.”(*8*)

Aaron Dessner

Greatest often called the guitarist, songwriter and producer for melancholy indie rock mainstays the Nationwide, Dessner has achieved his justifiable share of work behind the boards, producing for the likes of Sharon Van Etten and Native Natives. However this yr noticed him take a stunning leap into a brand new stage of pop notoriety through his intensive work on Taylor Swift’s “Folklore,” for which he co-wrote and/or produced 11 songs.(*8*)

London on da Monitor

The 29-year-old Atlanta producer has steadily constructed a reputation for himself by work with Younger Thug and French Montana, and this final yr he crafted infectious singles for Summer season Walker (“Come Via”) A Boogie Wit da Hoodie (“Numbers”) and DaBaby (“Drop”).(*8*)

Mustard

Arguably the most influential West Coast hip-hop beatmaker of the previous decade, Mustard amassed a quantity of huge tracks with a number of youthful acts over the final 12 months, most notably a pair of Prime 20 singles with Roddy Ricch (“Ballin’,” “Excessive Style”) and “West Coast S–t,” a spotlight from Pop Smoke’s posthumous summer season assortment.(*8*)

Kevin Parker

The one-man-band behind Tame Impala’s work in the studio, Kevin Parker is one of the few visionary mainstream rock and roll auteurs left standing, and on February’s “The Gradual Rush,” he coaxed an enormous array of sounds and textures out of his house studio in Australia.(*8*)

Ariel Rechtshaid

One of the most dependable names in indie rock manufacturing, Rechtshaid was nominated for producer of the yr again in 2014 for his work with longtime shoppers Vampire Weekend. He may wind up there but once more for his efforts with another repeat collaborators, Haim, on their “Girls in Music Pt. III.”(*8*)

Raphael Saadiq

One of the previous quarter century’s nice R&B chameleons, Saadiq has spent equal elements of his profession in the highlight (as a solo artist and a member of Tony! Toni! Tone!) and behind the scenes (producing and writing for Solange and Mary J. Blige, amongst others). This yr noticed him perform a little of each, from his personal stylistically numerous, self-produced solo album “Jimmy Lee,” to composition work for the collection “Lovecraft Nation.”(*8*)

Pictured (from left): Jack Antonoff, Mustard, Kevin Parker(*8*)