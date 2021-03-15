Grammys Ratings Hit Record Low, Down 53% Compared to 2020 Show

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by South African comic Trevor Noah and boasting powerhouse performers Harry Types, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, BTS, Billie Eilish, Submit Malone and Megan Thee Stallion, drew a scant viewers for CBS. This yr’s telecast was the lowest-rated in Grammys historical past within the early numbers.

Per Nielsen Dwell+Identical Day official nationwide numbers, Music’s Largest Night time delivered a mean of 8.8 million viewers for the community in the course of the ceremony’s broadcast on Sunday night time at 8 p.m. ET with a 2.1 score in the important thing, adults ages 18-49 demographic.

As compared, the time-zone adjusted quick nationwide charts for 2020’s Grammy Awards drew a 5.4 score in the important thing demo and 18.7 million viewers. The 2019 Grammy Awards drew a 5.6 score and 19.9 million viewers. The least-watched Grammys was the host-less awards ceremony in 2006, which snagged 17 million viewers.

Nonetheless, this yr’s telecast was nonetheless the highest-rated broadcast of the night time, and it was the most-streamed Grammy present ever with 83% extra dwell streams in contrast to 2020. As well as to cable, the present could possibly be accessed on the CBS web site and app in addition to the community’s just lately rebranded and debuted video-on-demand and over-the-top media streaming service Paramount Plus. The ceremony was additionally some of the participating packages on social this yr, with over 77 billion impressions. Conversations associated to performers, presenters and the particular dominated social media with #Grammys trending within the high ten for 18 hours and peaking at #1.

The primetime ceremony had a formidable lineup that includes over 22 musicians, together with Unhealthy Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Child, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris and Roddy Ricch. The celebrities carried out all through the night time in a mixture of dwell and pre-recorded units going down from 4 levels surrounded by the ceremony’s expertise, nominees and company. A fifth stage was utilized by the present’s presenters, lots of whom had been unbiased music venue personnel from the Apollo in New York, the Station Inn in Nashville and the Troubadour and Lodge Café in Los Angeles.

Initially set for Jan. 31 to kick off awards season, the 2021 Grammy Awards had been rescheduled due to the fraught state of Los Angeles on the time as the town and county contended with an unprecedented COVID-19 winter case depend surge.

Try a full record of final night time’s Grammy winners right here.

Extra to come…