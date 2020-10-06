Grammys’ Spoken Word Race Could See Lana Del Rey, Colin Jost Face Off

Ronan Farrow has a Pulitzer, is a Grammy nomination in his future? Farrow is eligible within the spoken phrase class for “Catch and Kill,” chronicling how he broke the Harvey Weinstein story. The e-book is a winner, however his comical narration, full with Bond-villainesque impersonations of everybody from Japanese European seductresses to Ukrainian henchmen, is just not. He would’ve been a protracted shot anyway: The class has traditionally rewarded the likes of Michelle Obama, Betty White, and Jimmy Carter, and this 12 months’s contenders aren’t missing for notable voices.

VIOLET BENT BACKWARDS OVER THE GRASS (Lana Del Rey)

The singer-songwriter’s first spoken phrase album, set to music by frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lorde), accompanies an upcoming e-book of poetry. Her meditations embody all the things from international warming to vaping and have been described as “generally clichéd, usually rambling and constantly solipsistic” — all of which appears very on-brand. It additionally might give Del Rey a shot at her first Grammy after six earlier nominations.

A VERY PUNCHABLE FACE (Colin Jost)

Because the title suggests, the “SNL” head author and Mr. ScarJo cops to how off-putting his generic handsomeness may be on this ceaselessly hilarious and infrequently shifting memoir that recounts his rise to the highest of the late-night heap. Jost has the type of bonafides that Grammy voters love: Fellow “SNL” vets like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are previous nominees and satirists like Carol Burnett and Carrie Fisher have been winners.

YEAR OF THE MONKEY (Patti Smith)

The third memoir from the so-called punk poet laureate is a dreamy travelogue that recounts how she spent 2016: jetting from Lisbon to Rockaway Seaside, bidding goodbye to longtime buddies like Sam Shepard, hitchhiking, sifting by way of polaroids, and being usually horrified by the result of the presidential election. Smith has been nominated for 4 Grammys (together with twice within the spoken phrase class), however is shockingly Grammy-less.

THE CHIFFON TRENCHES (Andre Leon Talley)

The previous Vogue editor-at-large gives a passport to the glory days of onetime publishing Camelot, Conde Nast, learn within the dishy cadence of a beloved dinner visitor. Talley’s expense account-fuelled recollections of Trend Weeks previous — with the occasional South of France jaunt with the Karl Lagerfelds of the world — are the principle attraction, however its heft is in dissecting how racism shapes the world of high fashion.

TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH (Mary L. Trump)

Need a Grammy winner that’s sure to encourage a Twitter meltdown? Cue: Mary L. Trump’s tell-all about her uncle, the chief of the free world, and her household’s distinctive model of psychosis. A skilled psychologist, Trump reads her personal medical evaluation. Spoiler alert: the Donald is a preening sociopath. Her damning evaluation is offered in cool, clear, medical tones that makes it all of the extra devastating, and will garner votes for what it says as a lot as how she says it.