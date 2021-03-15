Grammys Were Scattershot… But At Least It Wasn’t the Globes: Review

Studying interviews with the Grammys’ producers forward of the 2021 telecast, you might need had bother getting a deal with on what, precisely, the present can be like. There was a motive for that: It was a bit little bit of all the things — extra so than a typical Grammys telecast, which might usually have the benefit or disadvantage of being restricted to performances that might and can be placed on in actual time in entrance of an arena-sized crowd. This yr’s Grammys have been offered with a panoply of doable options to that method… and kinda took all the approaches, one by one.

Would you want your Grammys performances to really feel so much like late-night TV, all cozy and pretty foundation, with an intimacy a bigger-scaled present can’t afford? Effectively, that was the opening set, which had Harry Kinds, Billie Eilish, Haim and (after the first business break) and Black Pumas all performing to 1 one other from throughout an uncrowded room inside the L.A. Conference Heart.

But wait! Perhaps that was a bit too “Late Late Present” for you — to reference the present new producer Ben Winston is most well-known for — and also you’d want the sort of large, choreographed dance spectacle — with no devices seen on stage and pre-recorded backing tracks, if not canned vocals, galore — extra widespread to the American Music Awards, Billboard Awards or MTV Awards. It’s not as if we’ve by no means seen large manufacturing numbers on the Grammys earlier than, of the kind that had Taylor Swift singing a “Folklore” medley from on high of and inside an A-frame cabin in a magical forest, or Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion exploring their “WAP”-ness atop a large mattress subsequent to a large stiletto heel. But after these opening few numbers, which felt like an underattended highschool battle of the bands, it was fairly a change to go large and go (most likely, normally) pre-recorded… sort of like watching a type of outdated musicals set in a Broadway theater that’s out of the blue revealed to be a 300-foot Hollywood soundstage.

But maintain on. Do you miss the sort of “Grammy moments” that the present’s former producer, Ken Ehrlich, was well-known for creating? There have been a few of these, too, although they have been held to a minimal. Winston made it very clear, with a expertise lineup that consisted nearly completely of at the moment’s hitmakers, that he was not going to go in for these sort of collaborations the present as soon as stood on between freshmen performers and elder veterans. But you probably did get a style of that when John Mayer joined Maren Morris to play a guitar solo on “The Center” (sure, John Mayer counts as a wizened outdated man now), or when Chris Martin sat in as a humble pianist to accompany Brittany Howard.

That final collab was a part of an elongated 10-minute In Memoriam phase that felt by far like the most Ehrlich-ian a part of the present. Winston supplied a brand new wrinkle on this by combining what would have as soon as been a separate In Memoriam montage (accompanied by one artist) and separate efficiency tributes to the most well-known dearly departed into one longer musical obituary, as an alternative of spacing these bits out all through the present. So Bruno Mars and his new Silk Sonic combo paying homage to Little Richard was shortly succeeded by Lionel Richie’s Kenny Rogers salute and Brandi Carlile doing a solo cowl of the late John Prine’s remaining Grammy-nominated quantity, interspersed with video banks of nonetheless extra music business souls which have gone into the nice past.

That’s loads of types for one present to settle into, which isn’t distinctive to the Winston Years, as we’ll henceforth come to know them. Maybe it was simply extra noticeable as a result of it had already been remarked upon that a few of the performances would exit stay and a few have been being pre-taped throughout the week, which inevitably led to a “guess which is which” recreation as the telecast wore on. When Dua Lipa led a whole staff of hoofers into “Don’t Cease Now,” for instance, the trickiness of the routine inevitably led us to suppose that it was amongst the segments that’d been laid down on movie days earlier — or had it? You’d hate to imagine that something that concerned additional ranges of planning and blocking was on Memorex in the event that they’d really managed to drag it off because it was going out over the air. The joys of going out totally stay will all the time beat a mix for viewers engagement, although this yr’s version couldn’t a lot be faulted for hedging bets by placing some certain issues in the can early.

But if the present was sort of throughout the place in its types and tones, that kind of match what occurred with the awards themselves, which have been… additionally, sure, a bit little bit of all the things. In a yr the place just one main performer bought greater than two awards — that means Megan Thee Stallion — and none of these awards was document, album or track of the yr, there appeared to have been simply an insane quantity of shut votes deciding the victors. Both that, or Recording Academy members secretly convened to determine that, this yr, nearly all people ought to get a prize.

One of the best a part of the present, actually, regardless of something Winston had deliberate — and no offense to him — was how every new award on the telecast appeared to be its personal WTF second. Like how Swift’s probabilities of profitable something in any respect appeared to be lifeless for the evening… till she received album of the yr for “Folklore,” as broadly predicted earlier than the present, after which as broadly un-predicted as the afternoon and night wore on together with her shedding in 5 out of six classes. In what world does Lipa beat Swift for finest pop vocal album, then lose to her in the extra prestigious album of the yr class? Apparently it’s in the identical universe does Eilish loses the down-ballot finest pop solo efficiency to Harry Kinds, then goes on to beat all odds to drag out a shock win for document of the yr.

The unpredictability of the winners most years (sweep years like Eilish’s in 2020 excepted) is a part of what makes them extra watchable than, say, the Oscars, the place bloggers are in a position to forecast the outcomes with such accuracy that it’ll be a sleep by the time “Nomadland” wins finest image. If any bookies and bettors laid and took actual bets on the Grammys, it’d lead to a massacre that may make “Uncut Gems” appear to be little one’s play. And that’s why we begrudgingly love the Grammys, even when the upsets appear bizarrely random. Those self same upsets can appear applicable, too — like, why didn’t we see H.E.R.’s finest track win for “I Can’t Breathe” coming? Perhaps as a result of if we had, then we’d have been wrongly led to count on Beyonce’s “Black Parade” would possibly win document of the yr. Simply sigh and be glad for an awards present that truly generates fixed surprises, even glad one typically.

A fast rundown of some of the issues that labored:

Kinds’ sweet-tooth opening quantity. Winston didn’t appear to thoughts if “Watermelon Sugar” bought shafted by the Academy in high classes if we didn’t and Harry didn’t. The track felt each breezier and funkier on this new, horn-propelled association.

Meghan Thee Stallion’s Las Vegas savagery… and her acceptance-speech shock. It’s not wholly authentic to take a hip-hop anthem and reposition it as a ‘50s or ‘60s Vegas quantity — Cardi B really pulled off the same gambit a number of years again — however with the proper performer and choreo, it simply works. And for somebody who emanates such a way of full management, she has a means of seeming real when she’s both flustered into hyperdrive, as she was when she first received on the pre-telecast, or shocked into counting-the-seconds silence, as on the prime-time present.

Brandi Carlile remembering the nice rememberer. “I Keep in mind Every part,” Prine’s remaining authentic track, which wasn’t launched till after his dying final yr, has been aching for a canopy model from an excellent lovelier voice. The one performer of the three and a half hours to play solo acoustic, Carlile delivered it.

That is the final track our beloved @johnprinemusic ever wrote. It was an unspeakable honor to sing it tonight. Thanks to the Grammys for lifting our hero. Merry Christmas John 🎄 My rendition of “I Keep in mind Every part” is out now. https://t.co/wKdS7SASvH @recordingacademy pic.twitter.com/703oQO8TZg — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) March 15, 2021

The nation medley. Singing “Black Like Me,” Mickey Guyton additional proved her stardom (CBS is banking on it, as they simply employed her to cohost the ACM Awards in April). Miranda Lambert, one in all the few artists to have her full band go fully stay on the final ACMs, was amongst the few who you could possibly be completely sure had nobody miming a lick right here, to nice impact. And Morris and Mayer gave “The Bones” a swell sendoff to — perhaps? — assist shut out the pandemic that this track nonetheless seems like a hopeful anthem for.

The gazebo setting for the awards-giving. Someway it labored, though you would possibly’ve had your suspicions, when a few of the first sights of the tiny viewers for the precise kudos included individuals sitting alone in chairs, masks on and forearms folded like Bernie Sanders caricatures. In the finish, it felt as intimate as the Golden Globes are speculated to be, weeded right down to the most important worker-nominees, all masked up for our safety (in contrast to the equally spaced out viewers at November’s CMA Awards) and with out having to fake like everyone seems to be getting blitzed (a la the HFPA’s annual awards). It felt unusually… dignified.

BTS’s large fake-out. The Okay-pop group started its efficiency of “Dynamite” in a ballroom beneath a veritable backyard of psychedelic, floral stalagmites, although the BTS ARMY has made it clear to anybody who would possibly assume in any other case that the boys would by no means be so silly as to go away South Korea throughout a pandemic. But then, after a sequence of cuts that repositioned them in stairwells, emerged on a rooftop that was clearly in Seoul in spite of everything. “They wished to be right here, in order that they rebuilt right here over there,” Trevor Noah defined later. This might sound opposite to what we stated earlier about it being preferable for the total present to be stay, however the easy allure they convey to their effort-ful choreography, mixed with a track that ought to have been up for document of the yr, produces outcomes that make you wish to rethink the guidelines.

H.E.R. and Beyonce bringing the major cultural theme of the final yr again into focus. H.E.R.’s track of the yr win and Beyonce’s R&B win on the telecast allowed for acceptance speeches that carried the consciousness of 2020 into 2021, with pleasure that felt legitimately prolonged to giant components of the viewers that may have a proper to really feel omitted if the present succumbed to pure escapism.

One thing that didn’t work so properly: the extraordinarily tight leash that Noah was saved on as host. He was an amiable sufficient presence that you just’d hope he can be invited again… with higher materials. That is the uncommon awards present the place the white stuff going up individuals’s noses is cotton swabs…. There’s extra pressure than a household reunion at Buckingham Palace…” These should not the punchlines that may lead anybody to suspect the man uttering them hosts a present stuffed with trenchant topical comedy frequently. Producers are little question scared to dying of the Trump votership taking any excuse to tune out, however toothlessness that excessive is a motive to disengage, too. Right here’s to a 2022 present, then, by which weak COVID gags received’t even be an choice.

There are many issues to seek out about the 2021 version to criticize, and never simply the edgelessness of the comedy. You might knock it for the way shut the present typically felt, throughout a few of these larger-scale numbers, to a Dick Clark Manufacturing — which, prefer it or not, is only a totally different model from the Grammys. You might want we didn’t must spend even a second questioning what was in the can and what was on the spot. You might be dismayed that Phoebe Bridgers bought neither an award (which the producers couldn’t management) or an look (which they might’ve; it wouldn’t have been such a horrible sop to indie rockers or singer-songwriters to throw them a bone). You might suppose that you just don’t actually need to offer Submit Malone a efficiency slot, irrespective of how common he’s, if nobody has found out something for him to do.

You might additionally argue that the present appeared too desperate to think about that we’re already at the mild of the finish of the COVID tunnel, at the expense of a bit extra sobriety about the yr we simply went via. And you could possibly have hoped Doja Cat would win one thing, simply so there’d be some suspense over whether or not she’d undergo a wardrobe malfunction on the means from her seat to the stage.

But, in comparison with the relative fiasco that was the Globes, this felt like the “Citizen Kane” of pandemic-era awards exhibits. In the quick time period, that could be what issues most. The Grammys might have been hasty in making you assume the pandemic was just about over, however watching that final large awards present, you’d have thought we have been simply beginning to edge into it. Oscars, think about the ante upped for easy methods to a minimum of get a few of the nominees right into a room, out of their Zoom and much away from a mute key. You’re most likely gonna want an expanded best-song subject and an even bigger gazebo, although.