Gran Turismo 7 appears for the essence of the saga in its new video: are you extra of a collector or a pilot?

Through Sergio Bustos / Up to date 22 October 2021, 16:21 59 critiques

Gran Turismo 7 he continues to insist on his go back to the origins. The brand new using recreation of Polyphony Virtual for PS4 and PS5 needs to win again misplaced avid gamers with Gran Turismo Recreation, which, even if it’s been a luck in its on-line part and its starting on the planet of esports, has now not dazzled those that had been searching for the vintage method of a supply numbered because the 7th.

For this reason, this time it sort of feels that PlayStation needs to present the franchise a reputation once more, and from the studio they’re operating on a extra conventional construction, which encompasses the whole thing that made the emblem nice and on the identical time maintains the great steps ahead. that experience befell with recognize to the aggressive terrain.

Its writer, Kazunori Yamauchi, has delved into the problem in a brand new video. In it, the Jap inventive displays at the alternative ways of coping with Gran TurismoSince by way of having that broader method, we will make a choice if we wish to experience it by way of in search of to be enormously rapid at the observe, short of to assemble as many automobiles as imaginable, designing or taking pictures.

There are lots of alternative ways to play Gran Turismo 7Kazunori Yamauchi, writer of Gran Turismo“Gran Turismo 7 is an overly extensive identify and there are lots of alternative ways to play it, whether or not or not it’s using rapid, gathering automobiles, growing designs within the editor or taking footage. They all are components of your dating with vehicles,” he commented.

Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PS4 and PS5 on March 4, 2022. From Polyphony they’ve needed to move out to justify the everlasting connection that the sport calls for, one of the vital few issues that has in point of fact pissed off the fanatics. Alternatively, this concept of ​​returning to the essence of the saga is for sure very sexy in a identify that can have a distinct version for the twenty fifth anniversary.

