Gran Turismo 7 aspired to win over driving fans again, has it succeeded?

This 2022 for video game history continues with Gran Turismo 7, the return of an iconic franchise in several generations of PlayStation. The demand with his return is maximum, and the promises of those responsible for not disappointing them are even greater. As always, the 3DJuegos reader has the last word with his vote and opinion in the final verdict of GT 7.

Few franchises are in PlayStation more linked to its history than Gran Turismo, and few series have united videogames and motor fans as much as the work of Polyphony Digital. For this reason, the launch of a new title in the saga is always a reason for celebration, even more so if Gran Turismo 7 is the first digital installment of the saga in more than eight years after betting on PS4 for GT Sport, where the team by Kazunori Yamauchi sought to bring the series to a new generation with more prominence online that is preserved in part in this development, but without neglecting the traditional player.

This mix between the new and the old has been very present during the promotion phase of the exclusive PlayStation video game, trying to combine everything that has made the franchise great during its nearly 25-year history. Will he have achieved it? Illusions to do it from Polyphony Digital have not been lacking, and to show a figure: 90 circuits and 420 cars: “a beautiful museum of the past, present and future of the famous driving saga” as defined by fellow Alejandro Pascual in his analysis for 3DJuegos. But a driving video game is much more than its content, and with such strong rivals on the market released in recent years, some may have missed more ambition both graphically and playably. Is it so?

The final answer, as always, is up to you as a reader in 3DJuegos. It is time for the final verdict, to decide whether, as much of the specialized press says, Gran Turismo 7 is a firm candidate to be one of the best video games of the year or if, on the contrary, a new stumble in the very successful series of Sony.

Grand Touring 7

After betting on the PS4 generation for GT Sport and its multiplayer facet, Polyphony Digital is once again looking for its classic player for Gran Turismo 7, a video game where, beyond its large numbers, drivers will find a place where unleash your passion for motoring, whether competing or fine-tuning some of the most iconic and desired vehicles in automotive culture, and that goes through a powerful photo mode that is once again key in a PlayStation exclusive. This also means the premiere of the Japanese company on PS5, will it be up to the task?

YOUR PROMISES

Authentic passion for car culture and a saga with 25 years of history.



Hundreds of finely detailed real-world cars.



Greater commitment to realism, also in the built-in circuits.



An innovative driving simulator.



Optimizations and design, in GT 7 you can customize cars more than ever.



New game modes, but also the return of some classics.



Scapes, a photo mode that allows the user to unleash their creativity.



Powered on PlayStation 5: the first installment in the series for the new generation.

THE ALLEGATIONS

Kazunori Yamauchi, President of Polyphony Digital, creator of Gran Turismo. “GT7’s goal in today’s culture is to design a game that celebrates the past 150 years of automotive knowledge and competition, both for longtime fans of the series and those just entering the world of GT7 is the culmination of the saga that meets the expectations of GT fans over the years and, at the same time, a video game that marks the beginning of the complicated mission of uniting all the culture of vehicles of the past in a single title”.



Kazunori Yamauchi, President of Polyphony Digital, creator of Gran Turismo. “With GT Sport, I think we managed to successfully complete a design that was quite ambitious. That’s why, with GT 7, we’re going to keep some of the elements that we introduced in GT Sport, like the Championships, while also going back to a complete traditional experience like Gran Turismo 1 to 4, to offer the best possible Gran Turismo. So fans of the old Gran Turismo will feel some nostalgia.”

PEOPLE’S COURT

3DGames

There is no doubt that Gran Turismo 7 is the most complete game in the series. It has everything that Sport lacks in terms of options for the individual game, with a complete mode that takes you through the history of the brands and unleashes the passion for their cars. There are races, RPG mechanics, missions, licenses and tributes to the franchise typical of its 25th anniversary. If you add to this all the work that the last generation Gran Turismo Sport did in its online aspect, dedicated to respectful competition, you have a game with which to roll the entire generation. Its 420 cars look like never before, although, in the race, the technical aspect is not the most surprising in the preparation of the 90 circuits. They return, yes, much improved weather and time conditions. -RECOMMENDED-

Metacritic

Twinfinite. “Gran Turismo 7 could be the best racing game of 2022. There are so many other superlatives you can pick for this proposition, like it being the most interesting PS5 title or one of the best PlayStation exclusives of this generation to date, but the important thing is that this is a really fun game. Despite a few hiccups here and there, the positive side of Gran Turismo 7 far outweighs the negative and makes it a must-have for anyone looking for a new game on PS5. “

VGC. “If you can stomach the clunky menus, the endlessly tedious dialogue and the 100 visits to the cafeteria, then there’s an excellent racing game hidden somewhere in Gran Turismo 7. It’s baffling that Polyphony Digital goes to great lengths to prevent you from reaching to the track, but when you arrive there is a lot of fun.

Telegraph. I can’t help but admire your focus and purity. As it turns out, GT 7 has a mission: to defend and share its passion for cars and its place within a larger culture. Its careful catalogue, beautiful history books and gleaming showrooms are presented with the due care and respect they deserve. So much so that it’s easy to get lost in Volkswagen or Aston Martin history without realizing it. And once you take the cars out on the track? That is the best part of all.

