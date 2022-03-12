Gran Turismo 7 can’t beat Elden Ring’s digital sales in the UK, but beats Sport’s records

Polyphony’s driving game did lead the physical format over the past week.

Today marks a week since the launch of Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation, and the first sales figures are leaving the game in a good place. Polyphony Digital. So much so that, during its launch, it has achieved the first position in terms of weekly physical sales in the United Kingdom, but it remains to be seen how its digital version has fared.

57% of GT7 sales are digitalThe GSC data collected by Games Industry leaves us with another scenario in the British market: Gran Turismo 7 has not been able to with Elden Ring and, despite being in its second week after the premiere, FromSoftware’s game continues to sell more digitally than the driving license. Sales of Miyazaki’s latest work have fallen 56% compared to the data for its first week, but it is enough to lead the ranking, among other things because it is available on more platforms.

As for Gran Turismo 7, it should be noted that, despite not achieving the highest place on the podium, has widely surpassed the records of Sport. In fact, digital sales in the British Store have increased by 185% compared to its predecessor, demonstrating the rise of the digital market in the world of video games. Adding physical and digital, GT7 has sold 57% of its copies in digital format.

With physical and digital sales combined, Gran Turismo 7 is the third best PS5 release in 2022, since that version accumulates 78% of sales. The Japanese game is behind the aforementioned Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West. Regarding Triangle Strategy, Nintendo does not share digital data, so it cannot be placed in this classification.

The seventh numbered installment of the driving saga is available on both PS4 and PS5 and, before you start playing, you must see the spectacular opening video with which Kazunori Yamauchi has decided to present the game to us. If you want to know what we think about it, stop by the analysis of Gran Turismo 7 to find out how our experience has been.

