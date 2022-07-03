Gran Turismo 7 community charges PlayStation with protest statement

Simracers are complaining about the current state of the Polyphony game and its “inconsistencies and shortcomings”.

Since its launch last March, Gran Turismo 7 has continued to receive content from Polyphony Digital in the form of regular updates with vehicles and circuits, but a good part of the players who have opted for this installment are not entirely satisfied.

The game’s simracing community Has published in social networks a statement protesting the current state of Gran Turismo 7. It is signed by private competition organizations, virtual teams (amateurs, semi-professionals and professionals), streamers and thousands of virtual drivers, and you can read it in full below:

Among the various reasons listed in the document is that the game currently lacks things like a Ranked mode or the ability to save online room settings, as well as numerous connection problems that frustrate the experience, such as crashes between sessions, error screens and user kicks or hitches and slowdowns in the race.

We request official reaction from PlayStation or Polyphonyprotest statement“All these incidents and shortcomings make Gran Turismo 7 as of today unplayable, desperate and very frustrating“, they say after listing so many other requests. “We publish and sign this international statement of protest requesting the official reaction from PlayStation, Polyphony Digital and/or their top managers.”

Waiting for any official response from those involved, it goes without saying that this is not the first time that the Gran Turismo community has been angry with this seventh installment. The title was unplayable for a day due to problems shortly after its launch on PS4 and PS5, and recently complaints about price increases on certain car models returned.

