Gran Turismo 7 confirms with a new video that it will continue to add concept versions of vehicles

Polyphony has showcased an all-electric Porsche Vision that will be in the title for PS4 and PS5.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 6 December 2021, 12:27 18 comments

Gran Turismo 7 is one of the next great exclusives of PlayStation in sight. For this reason, before its launch next year we are beginning to know more details of the new racing proposal, which will seek to redeem itself from the criticism of its previous installment with a greater commitment to collecting that has the objective of taking us back to the origins.

Many things implemented in the previous titles of the franchise will remain in this seventh numbered installment, such as the Concept versions of vehicles carried out by Polyphony Digital in collaboration with different brands. In the video that you can see at the top of the news, we have a new announcement about it.

The protagonist is the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo, an all-electric sports car that was unveiled during the 2021 FIA Gran Turismo Championships World Finals. The car has been developed by Porsche for the future, and will be available for use in the newest installment of the driving simulator. The concept exhibits the typical proportions of the brand, although it features a sportier width and more pronounced aerodynamic elements than usual.

Gran Turismo 7 debuts on PS4 and PS5 next March 4, 2022 and it will have a 25th Anniversary Edition and different reservation incentives. In addition, we learned nothing ago that the franchise and Fanatec have collaborated to create a new Gran Turismo steering wheel that seeks to offer a realistic experience at the level of the peripheral brand.

More about: Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital, PS4 and PS5.