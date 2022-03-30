Gran Turismo 7 declares repayment for the issues that happened and an replace that can incorporate new content material

Polyphony Virtual has launched a brand new commentary pronouncing a couple of compensations for Gran Turismo 7 avid gamers, based on the talk and proceedings that experience arisen in contemporary weeks, when the sport diminished the volume of credit acquired in its assessments to inspire the fee of microtransactions. As well as, it declares the discharge of a brand new replace in April with new content material for the sport.

In regards to the compensations, all of the avid gamers who’ve suffered the relationship issues of this ultimate week in Gran Turismo 7, will obtain 1,000,000 credit as repayment. So as to download those credit you are going to simplest have to go into the sport along with your account ahead of April 25, 2022.

Additionally, within the subsequent replace in April, the “upper stability” credit score praise device shall be reinstated and new occasions and competitions shall be integrated, particularly, 8 new one-hour drag race occasions. Global Circuits may have greater credit score rewards, as will On-line Races. In flip, the choice of used and mythical vehicles on sale in shops will build up.

Polyphony additionally feedback that they’re going to incorporate new updates to Gran Turismo 7 someday, with the aim of upload extra circuits and vehicles to the overall listing. The coming date of this April replace of the sport, nor of the following ones, has now not been showed.

Right here we provide an explanation for intimately the whole thing that has came about with Gran Turismo 7 in contemporary weeks, being the protagonist of a couple of controversies by means of the avid gamers.