Gran Turismo 7 details its new update, although there are problems implementing it in the game

Polyphony Digital has encountered a bug that requires extended maintenance time.

Gran Turismo 7 is the dream of any lover of video games and driving. Its very conception is a tribute to motorsports, so it is not a surprise that have succeeded among motor enthusiasts. However, as with many current games, the development studio is still polishing all the edges of its work, which leaves us with the update 1.07.

The patch adds a Broadcast Mode for content creatorsAs wccftech advances, one of the most notable features of this patch lies in its relay mode. Taking into account that streaming platforms can suspend content creators for including licensed music in their live shows, the Polyphony Digital team has decided to add a modality that avoids such a problem. In this way, Gran Turismo 7 will allow play without music when we want to start a live broadcast.

You can check the patch notes for all the details regarding this update, which also focuses on fix various bugs. However, it seems that Polyphony Digital has encountered problems in implementing all the changes planned for Gran Turismo 7, as has lengthened the maintenance time and, according to what is read in his tweet, he will notify users when this period ends.

The problem encountered by Polyphony Digital has not been clarified, but it has something to do with update 1.07. In this way, it will be necessary to wait until the developers give the green light to continue with the experience, although we assume that it will not be hard to ask.

This is not the first patch that Gran Turismo 7 has received since its launch at the beginning of the month, as it has already taken advantage of other occasions to fix bugs and add new features through updates. Be that as it may, it has already become clear to us that Polyphony Digital has focused its efforts on giving us a as polished and complete as possiblesomething that we highlight in our analysis of Gran Turismo 7.

