Gran Turismo 7 does not stop and leads the top sales in the United Kingdom for the third consecutive week

The Polyphony Digital game for PS4 and PS5 has been controversial in recent days due to its server crash.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 21, 2022, 09:52 82 comments

On March 4, Gran Turismo 7 arrived on PS4 and PS5 as one of the great exclusives of the year published under the Sony umbrella. Despite some problems related to their servers in recent days, the new from Polyphony Digital continues to dominate the sales tops, and one more week there is no news about it.

Elden Ring remains in second positionAs we see in the data collected by Games Industry, in the last seven days the new work by Kazunori Yamauchi repeats in first position for the third week in a row on the UK physical market. Despite a drop of 42% compared to the previous week, it once again beats other great recent releases such as Elden Ring, which maintains a solid second place without any setbacks that disturb its position.

The classification continues to have some recent releases and the typical Nintendo Switch fireproofs, although there are also new entries. We refer to Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which discreetly debuts in eighth place, and Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach, which has had a physical release on PlayStation.

UK best sellers of the week

Grand Touring 7

Elden Ring

WWE 2K22

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Shiny Diamond

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Horizon: Forbidden West

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Shiny Pearl Pokémon

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach



As we mentioned at the beginning, Gran Turismo 7 has been surrounded by some controversy in recent days due to the extensive maintenance of its servers that has left users unable to play for more than a day to all the functions offered by the title. What is related to the connection has already been solved, although the team has also had to address the problem of microtransactions.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Gran Turismo 7, Elden Ring, WWE 2K22, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Sales and UK.